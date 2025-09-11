Cancelled Plans: Crafting stories from waste

The world of design is a creative space that captivates us with innovative ideas coming together in one place. At this edition of Design Democracy, several brands impressed every visitor who walked in, and one such standout is Cancelled Plans. The brand showcased its unique take on interior design, curated by Vividha Yadav, a textile and apparel designer and NID alumna. CE spoke to her about the brand and the interiors she created for the exhibition.
Tell us about the brand.
I am a textile designer with over 10 years of experience in art, design, and architecture, and an alumna of NID. For this edition of Design Democracy, I collaborated with Cancelled Plans. Our brand stands for upcycling discarded materials to create art and functional products. We focus particularly on industrial waste from the pharmaceutical sector, processing it and integrating Indian craft techniques to produce bold, thought-provoking, and beautiful creations.
What inspired the designs?
Our primary inspiration came from our own craft, specifically the pattu weavers. We collaborated with weavers from Warangal and invited them to our studio in Banjara Hills. Combining their traditional expertise with our design knowledge, we developed vibrant weaves. Colour was essential for us to reflect the vivid and vibrant spirit of Indian craft traditions. That’s why we chose a bright, jewel-toned colour palette, experimenting with various weaves and motifs. We carefully crafted a design language that could be adapted across a range of products.
What materials did you use in the designs?
The materials are central to our concept. We primarily work with aluminum, specifically discarded pharmaceutical packaging material that comes with a thin plastic layer. This waste material is durable, malleable, and conductive, offering plenty of opportunities for creative exploration. Its strength makes it perfect for manipulation into various forms and weaves. Our team used their technical skills to transform this industrial waste into functional and artistic interior elements.
Why did you focus on interiors in particular?
We allowed the process itself to guide us. For this edition, we aimed to create statement pieces that combined vibrant colours with evocative forms, while retaining the grounded, nostalgic quality of traditional craft. Interiors felt like the perfect medium to express this idea. Moving forward, however, we plan to extend the concept into other areas — products, installations, and art pieces.
How do you see the interior design industry in Hyderabad evolving?
From what I observe, it’s growing rapidly. However, as we explore new ideas and techniques, I feel it’s important to maintain a strong connection to our cultural roots. At Design Democracy, I was happy to see many designers doing exactly that, thoughtfully integrating indigenous elements. Hyderabad’s design scene is thriving, but there is room for deeper engagement with our traditional crafts while embracing contemporary practices.
What makes the interiors you designed unique?
Our use of jewel tones and vibrant colours stood out this time. We wanted the designs to reflect a personality that is both grounded and playful. Additionally, we experimented with movement — whether in lines, forms, or brackets — to give a dynamic feel to the space. This playfulness and bold expression, combined with traditional techniques, made the project distinct.
How do you plan to take these interiors forward?
Thanks to the overwhelming feedback we received at Design Democracy, we’re now aiming to expand this work further. We are developing our own product range where these weaves will be central. We also plan to venture into installations and art pieces using these simple yet powerful techniques. A major aspect of our project is supporting the weaver community, preserving generations of traditional knowledge, and integrating it meaningfully into contemporary design. Our vision is to create art and artifacts from discarded pharmaceutical aluminum, merged with indigenous craftsmanship, to celebrate and preserve our roots, culture, and community.