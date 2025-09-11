Cancelled Plans: Crafting stories from waste

What materials did you use in the designs?

The materials are central to our concept. We primarily work with aluminum, specifically discarded pharmaceutical packaging material that comes with a thin plastic layer. This waste material is durable, malleable, and conductive, offering plenty of opportunities for creative exploration. Its strength makes it perfect for manipulation into various forms and weaves. Our team used their technical skills to transform this industrial waste into functional and artistic interior elements.

Why did you focus on interiors in particular?

We allowed the process itself to guide us. For this edition, we aimed to create statement pieces that combined vibrant colours with evocative forms, while retaining the grounded, nostalgic quality of traditional craft. Interiors felt like the perfect medium to express this idea. Moving forward, however, we plan to extend the concept into other areas — products, installations, and art pieces.

How do you see the interior design industry in Hyderabad evolving?

From what I observe, it’s growing rapidly. However, as we explore new ideas and techniques, I feel it’s important to maintain a strong connection to our cultural roots. At Design Democracy, I was happy to see many designers doing exactly that, thoughtfully integrating indigenous elements. Hyderabad’s design scene is thriving, but there is room for deeper engagement with our traditional crafts while embracing contemporary practices.