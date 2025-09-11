Festive fashion with Anupama Parameswaran

The Banjara Hills store of BIBA came alive with festive cheer as actress Anupama Parameswaran unveiled their new collection, bringing along her warmth and charm that instantly lit up the space. The evening wasn’t just about fashion; it felt like a glimpse into the actress’s world, where comfort, tradition and evolving style walk hand in hand.

“This is my very first association with BIBA. Although I have shopped from BIBA before, I have never come to the store in the way I am today, which feels really exciting. For me, BIBA has always been the brand I turn to when I want something comfortable yet a little fancy, something with a western touch but still rooted in tradition. I have always chosen BIBA for such occasions, and now I am finally associating with them, hoping it continues,” she said, her excitement unmistakable.