Festive fashion with Anupama Parameswaran

The Banjara Hills store of BIBA came alive with festive cheer as actress Anupama Parameswaran unveiled their new collection, bringing along her warmth and charm that instantly lit up the space. The evening wasn’t just about fashion; it felt like a glimpse into the actress’s world, where comfort, tradition and evolving style walk hand in hand.
“This is my very first association with BIBA. Although I have shopped from BIBA before, I have never come to the store in the way I am today, which feels really exciting. For me, BIBA has always been the brand I turn to when I want something comfortable yet a little fancy, something with a western touch but still rooted in tradition. I have always chosen BIBA for such occasions, and now I am finally associating with them, hoping it continues,” she said, her excitement unmistakable.
Her journey with fashion, however, wasn’t always effortless. “When I first entered films, I honestly had no idea about fashion and even now I do not think I am very good at it, though I have always enjoyed it. I remember doing a film where I had to wear really indo-western clothes, and that was when I fell in love with kurtas and palazzos. Working in films lets me try different styles, and often I unexpectedly find comfort in something new, which then becomes a part of my life,” she recalled.
The actress admitted that her current style is all about relaxed tradition. “These days, I find myself wearing a lot more kurtas. Until about a year ago, I was almost always in jeans and loose t-shirts because they felt comfortable. But with age, or perhaps the kind of films and costumes I have been doing, my style has shifted. I now prefer cotton kurtas as they feel light, airy and much more comfortable than jeans. I especially love the current monochrome style, where both the kurta and band are the same colour,” Anupama shared.
Her curly hair, often a talking point, adds another layer to her style. “I look very different with a bun, with open hair, or even with a braid, and since my hair is curly, the options to experiment are limited. Yet, the best part is that no matter how messy curly hair looks, it still carries its charm. There is no pressure about frizz or flyaways, because everything somehow feels acceptable. A simple bun can sort things out instantly. While maintaining curly hair is tough, styling it is actually easier and feels far more effortless,” she laughed.
With Navratri around the corner, Anupama shared her new favourite festive shade: “I got introduced to BIBA Red, and though I am unfamiliar with Navratri, I feel red is a strong colour.”
Away from the spotlight, her life is refreshingly simple. “A free day for me usually means cleaning and doing laundry, since I do not have a maid, so I just handle everything myself. That is how most of my free days are spent,” the actress said. Time with her family, scribbling thoughts, listening to music and watching films are little joys she makes time for when work allows.
Her career, though, shows no signs of slowing down. “There is one film, Kishkindhapuri, a horror project releasing on September 12, followed by Bison in Tamil. After that comes The Pet Detective, while I am also busy shooting for two Telugu films, one of which is yet to release. Another Telugu film is lined up too, and soon I will begin shooting for two or three Malayalam films,” she revealed. Before leaving, she added a heartfelt note for her fans. “Thanks for all the love and support, it means a lot. No matter success or failure, their constant encouragement is unconditional and truly moving for me,” the actress conculded.