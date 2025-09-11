Hyderabad’s new hair destination

Hyderabad’s beauty circuit has found itself a new talking point, and it’s not just another skincare trend or beauty salon launch. The city has welcomed Hair Originals, a premium hair extensions brand that has been making steady waves across India; and now, the ripples are being felt here too. With its cosmopolitan vibe, growing appetite for luxury self-care, and a clientele that knows its way around premium products, Hyderabad has turned out to be the perfect stage for this expansion. In an exclusive conversation with CE, founder and CEO of Hair Originals Jitendra Sharma talks about it all.

For Jitendra, the move was less of a gamble and more of an inevitability. “What we’ve noticed is that Hyderabad has truly become a very cosmopolitan city now. When we looked at our website visits, it was always among the top four cities giving us the maximum hits. Even before this store came up, we were doing business here through home trials and with our trainers visiting customers at their home. That’s when we saw how evolved the consumer here is and how strong the demand is in the city. With decent disposable incomes as well, it made us realise that we should open a store here; in fact, we plan on opening multiple outlets,” he says, recalling how the brand had been running home trials here well before the storefront opened.