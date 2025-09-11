MeeSeva makes obtaining caste certificates faster, convenient, says Minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: Obtaining caste certificates in Telangana has become faster and more convenient through MeeSeva, following recent reforms in the process. This was announced by IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday, who said the initiative, launched 15 days ago, has already benefited over 17,500 citizens and is expected to ease access for nearly 20 lakh applicants every year.

Under the new system, BC, SC, and ST citizens can reissue their certificates directly at MeeSeva centres without fresh approval, except in special cases, such as conversions under GOM No. 3 dated September 9, 2020. “The aim is to deliver services with speed and certainty by removing unnecessary approval layers while safeguarding exceptional cases,” Sridhar Babu said after reviewing the process with senior officials.

Each reissued certificate carries details of the original approving officer along with the new issue date. Citizens who know their old certificate number can obtain a reprint immediately.

Those who do not can be assisted through searches by district, mandal, village, sub-caste, and name.Corrections such as spelling errors or changes in personal details will still require filing a grievance with the district authority, leading to a fresh application.