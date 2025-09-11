National Engineer’s Day Special: Bring Back Real Engineers

The world we live in today carries the quiet touch of an engineer in every corner of life. Be it the roads we travel, the cars we ride, the elevators that carry us up, or even the invisible networks that connect us through the internet. Yet behind these conveniences lies a bigger question; are we preparing the next generation of engineers to meet global challenges? On September 15, as India celebrates National Engineer’s Day to mark the 164th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, we turned to IIT Hyderabad Director Prof Budaraju Srinivasa Murty. He shares his thoughts on urgent reforms in engineering education, the need for innovation over rote learning, and how Indian engineers can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world.

Excerpts

As the Director of IIT Hyderabad, what changes do you believe are most urgent to ensure India produces globally competitive engineers?

That’s a very important question ahead of Engineer’s Day. To be honest, very few students today join IITs with the goal of becoming ‘engineers’. Most look for high-paying jobs, often in FinTech and multinational companies. In the past, students came to IITs aspiring to be good mechanical or electrical engineers. That spirit is slowly disappearing. So, the urgent reform is to bring back the culture of real engineering, doing things with one’s own hands. At IIT Hyderabad, we’ve started initiatives like:

Innovation Support – Every semester, students can submit innovative project ideas. If selected, we fund them with Rs 1 lakh. They can even take a semester break (with credits) or a diploma break after the 2nd year to focus on their idea, with the option to return within 5 years.

The Bharati Initiative – First-semester students are grouped (interdisciplinary) under faculty mentors. They meet weekly, brainstorm, and work hands-on. Students have already built projects like 8-bit computers from scratch.

India must move from being only a service country to a product and technology country. I want to see our graduates working at companies like Qualcomm, Tata Motors or launching their own startups, rather than just standing in queues for Infosys or TCS. Already, 25% of IIT Hyderabad’s BTech students are into startups.