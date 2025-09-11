Supreme Court panel flags road safety as vehicle registrations soar

HYDERABAD: Telangana has recorded a 148 per cent surge in vehicle registrations between 2014 and 2025, with the total number of vehicles now standing at 1.77 crore, Transport Commissioner K Surendra Mohan said at a state-level review meeting on road safety on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, former Supreme Court judge and Chairman of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety.

On average, nearly 9.3 lakh new vehicles are being added every year, the commissioner said. In 2024, the state reported 25,986 road accidents, which claimed 7,949 lives and left 23,658 injured. Nationally, Telangana ranks eighth in road accidents and tenth in fatalities. However, fatalities up to July 2025 were lower compared to the same period last year, he noted.

