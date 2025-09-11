Tension erupts at University of Hyderabad as administration dissolves students' union

HYDERABAD: Tension erupted at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Wednesday after the administration dissolved the existing University of Hyderabad Students’ Union (UoHSU) for 2024-25 with immediate effect and issued a notification announcing elections for a new body on September 19.

In protest, several student organisations staged a dharna at the Administrative Building, questioning why the union was dissolved before it could complete its activities and hold the Union General Body Meeting (UGBM).

According to the notification, the dissolution was sanctioned by the competent authority and approved by Vice-Chancellor Professor Basuthkar Jagadeeshwar Rao. It also stated that elections for the 2025-26 SU would be conducted by the election commission.

Student groups alleged the decision was taken despite the unfinished tenure of the current Union. They said during a recent all-party meeting, the Students’ Union had already shared its schedule of pending activities. While the ABVP agreed to fresh elections, other unions opposed the move.

Umesh Ambedkar, president of the dissolved UoHSU, said, “ This move is a direct violation of both the spirit and letter of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, as accepted by the Supreme Court, and of the UoHSU constitution.”

He demanded an immediate reversal of what he called an “authoritarian move” and restoration of the Union in line with the statutory guidelines of the Lyngdoh Committee and the UoHSU constitution.