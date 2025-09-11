Vinay Pathak: Acting is about finding joy wherever you are

You’ve worked with Rajat Kapoor for over 25 years. What would you say are his strengths and weaknesses as a collaborator?

Honestly, I haven’t seen too many negatives, and that’s probably why we still work together! There’s a great synergy between us. Of course, we disagree at times, but we’re mature and respectful enough to discuss and debate those differences. Rajat is a very collaborative director. Even when he doesn’t agree with me, he values my opinion and vision, and I value his. That actor-director relationship has worked beautifully over the decades, and I don’t see why it won’t continue.

You’ve been acting across different mediums. How do you balance it all?

I don’t really think of it as ‘balancing.’ It’s like changing clothes — one day you’re in a tie, the next in jeans and a kurta. If you’re an actor who loves the craft, you just show up and do your job with joy. Honestly, if I had to perform at a McDonald’s opening in a clown costume, as long as it’s a paying gig and brings joy, why not? Acting is about finding joy wherever you are.

What do you think of Hyderabad’s theatre scene?

Theatre is great… but let’s talk about the food! Honestly, the food scene here is fantastic. We’ve been coming for years, and the one thing that never changes is the biryani — it never disappoints. I think we all leave a piece of ourselves behind here… or at least a couple of kilos! (laughs)