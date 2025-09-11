Vinay Pathak: Acting is about finding joy wherever you are

He is not the typical larger-than-life hero defined by extravagant commercial spectacles. Instead, actor Vinay Pathak stands out for his versatility, authenticity, and subtle brilliance. With a unique ability to seamlessly transition between comedy, drama, and intense character-driven roles, Vinay has carved a distinct space for himself in Indian cinema and theatre. Recently in the city to perform in a theatre production directed by actor-director Rajat Kapoor, he opens up to CE about his fond memories of Hyderabad, his love for biryani, and the joys of acting.
Excerpts
Do you have any specific rituals or methods to prepare for your roles?
We rehearse a lot. Typically, we spend three to four months developing a play — writing, creating, devising. Even after the show opens, the rehearsal doesn’t stop. It’s through this process that we discover what works — for the director, the audience, and us as actors. Theatre is never a finished product. Every performance is live and fresh. Even after doing a play for 25 years, it feels new for the audience seeing it for the first time. That keeps it alive and thrilling.
You’ve worked with Rajat Kapoor for over 25 years. What would you say are his strengths and weaknesses as a collaborator?
Honestly, I haven’t seen too many negatives, and that’s probably why we still work together! There’s a great synergy between us. Of course, we disagree at times, but we’re mature and respectful enough to discuss and debate those differences. Rajat is a very collaborative director. Even when he doesn’t agree with me, he values my opinion and vision, and I value his. That actor-director relationship has worked beautifully over the decades, and I don’t see why it won’t continue.
You’ve been acting across different mediums. How do you balance it all?
I don’t really think of it as ‘balancing.’ It’s like changing clothes — one day you’re in a tie, the next in jeans and a kurta. If you’re an actor who loves the craft, you just show up and do your job with joy. Honestly, if I had to perform at a McDonald’s opening in a clown costume, as long as it’s a paying gig and brings joy, why not? Acting is about finding joy wherever you are.
What do you think of Hyderabad’s theatre scene?
Theatre is great… but let’s talk about the food! Honestly, the food scene here is fantastic. We’ve been coming for years, and the one thing that never changes is the biryani — it never disappoints. I think we all leave a piece of ourselves behind here… or at least a couple of kilos! (laughs)
Any fond memories of your previous visits to Hyderabad?
Oh, so many! I remember one of our early visits — we performed a clown play in a park. It was incredibly fun and absolutely unforgettable.
Do you have friends in the city?
I used to! But people drift apart over time. Sometimes a friend surprises me after a show, saying, ‘Hey, remember me?’ That’s always lovely.
You’re known as such a versatile actor. What initially inspired you to become one?
That was so long ago, I don’t even remember exactly. I was very young when I decided. Maybe if I had known better, I wouldn’t have chosen this path! But I enjoyed it then, and I enjoy it now. It’s been a joyous journey; no regrets, only gratitude.
What’s Vinay like outside the spotlight?
I love acting, travelling… and eating! I really enjoy food. I’m a very simple man.