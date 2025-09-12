Search on for suspects in 50-year-old woman murder case in Kukatpally

Stating that the suspects had tied her up before killing her, the police suspect the two tied Renu’s hands and legs to force her to reveal the location of valuables stored in the house. They then fled with about four tolas of gold ornaments she was wearing and around Rs 1 lakh in cash. Before leaving, they allegedly changed out of their bloodstained clothes to avoid suspicion and escaped on the two-wheeler of Roshan’s employer.

CCTV footage from the apartment shows the duo in the lift and other common areas. They were later tracked on surveillance cameras along the Mumbai Highway. The crime was discovered when Renu’s husband, Rakesh Agarwal, and their son returned home later that night.

Police said Roshan and Harsha had secured employment through an agency run by one Shankar in Kolkata. While Roshan had been working in Hyderabad for about a year, Harsha had joined just 11 days ago.

The weapons used in the crime and bloodstained clothes were recovered, and clues teams have collected fingerprints and other forensic evidence. A special police team has been dispatched to Ranchi to trace the suspects and verify their criminal background.