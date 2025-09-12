Six-year-old girl falls into open manhole, sustains minor injuries

HYDERABAD: A six-year-old girl had a narrow escape after falling into an open manhole in Yakutpura on Thursday. She was rescued immediately by a woman walking behind her. As there was no water flow in the drain, the girl sustained only minor injuries. The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, shows the child slipping into the uncovered manhole and the alert woman rushing to pull her out.

According to GHMC authorities, the incident occurred around 8 am when the girl, a resident of Moula Ka Chilla under Rein Bazar division, was on her way to school.

Locals rushed to her aid and helped pull her out. Following the incident, the GHMC deputy commissioner, circle-7 (Santosh Nagar), and the executive engineer, division-7, visited the child’s residence and enquired about her condition with her family members. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) staff had opened the manhole for cleaning on Wednesday but left without fixing the cover. The matter has since been brought to the agency’s notice for corrective measures.