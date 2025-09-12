Six-year-old girl falls into open manhole, sustains minor injuries

HYDERABAD: A six-year-old girl had a narrow escape after falling into an open manhole in Yakutpura on Thursday. She was rescued immediately by a woman walking behind her. As there was no water flow in the drain, the girl sustained only minor injuries. The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, shows the child slipping into the uncovered manhole and the alert woman rushing to pull her out.
According to GHMC authorities, the incident occurred around 8 am when the girl, a resident of Moula Ka Chilla under Rein Bazar division, was on her way to school.
Locals rushed to her aid and helped pull her out. Following the incident, the GHMC deputy commissioner, circle-7 (Santosh Nagar), and the executive engineer, division-7, visited the child’s residence and enquired about her condition with her family members. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) staff had opened the manhole for cleaning on Wednesday but left without fixing the cover. The matter has since been brought to the agency’s notice for corrective measures.
Probe ordered
HYDRAA said it has taken a serious view of the incident and launched a probe. CCTV footage from the time the manhole was opened on Wednesday until Thursday morning is being examined. A meeting has been scheduled with GHMC and Water Board officials to discuss preventive measures.
A preliminary report indicated that the manhole was opened by HYDRAA for desilting, on the instructions of the local corporator, as silt had accumulated over the years.
The Water Board had deployed jetting machines for the work, but after completion, workers allegedly left the cover open. When HYDRAA staff later attempted to close it, locals objected, saying work was pending. This negligence led to the near-mishap, the agency added.
Call 9000113667 to report open manholes
HYDRAA expressed relief that the girl was safe but stressed that such lapses would not be tolerated. It announced stricter measures: staff will remain at the site until covers are secured whenever manholes are opened for cleaning or dewatering. Citizens have been urged to report open manholes by calling 9000113667. The agency said all precautions are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future.