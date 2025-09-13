Flavours of Tangra at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

Did you know that a part of Bengal is famous for its Chinese food? Well, this might pique your curiosity. Tangra cuisine is not just a style of cooking; it is a community that has mastered Chinese food. To offer a taste of this unique culinary tradition, Novotel Hyderabad Airport presents Flavours of Tangra, curated by Chef Tinku, promising an authentic experience of Tangra-style Chinese fare.

Speaking about Tangra and its culinary legacy, Chef Tinku explains, “Tangra is a locality in Kolkata, famously known as China Town. There are around 80 to 90 Chinese restaurants there, and many of the owners are of Chinese origin. Years ago, people from China came here and settled in the area. Initially, they ran leather factories, but gradually they opened restaurants. As more individuals started their own establishments, half of China Town became filled with restaurants. Since these eateries are located in Tangra, the cuisine became known as Tangra cuisine. I was born in Tangra and have been immersed in this food culture since childhood, which inspired my deep passion and knowledge of Tangra cuisine.”