House of Gowri Signatures: Designs that tell stories

The colours range from quiet monotones to vibrant multi-tones, while the motifs shift from traditional to abstract. For Uday, this is very much in tune with how women see sarees today. “Today’s women are connecting with traditional weaving in a unique way, and it’s no longer just about wearing a saree, but about how they style it from head to toe. Whether it’s a heritage weave or a contemporary drape, the saree becomes a canvas for personal expression. The way it’s draped, the accessories chosen, and the overall presentation are what truly define the look. Through this collection, we wanted to give women sarees that are versatile and that can be styled in countless ways,” he observes.

Looking ahead, Uday’s plan to take forward the idea of blending heritage with contemporary fashion is clear: “Our vision is to continue experimenting with the idea of blending heritage with contemporary fashion by exploring new patterns and silhouettes. With Banjara, we’ve already seen how powerful it can be to merge traditional weaves with modern techniques, and this has opened up many possibilities. We plan to push these boundaries further by taking the handloom into newer forms, creating more sarees and ensembles that are not just rooted in heritage but also resonate with modern aesthetics and lifestyle. The goal is to keep heritage alive while reimagining it in fresh, wearable, and exciting ways.”