Pt Tanmay Bose: Indian classical music teaches you power of surrender

Tell us about your visits to Hyderabad.

I have great memories of Hyderabad. I spent many months here during the 1980s when I was training under Ustad Munawar Ali Khan sahib and stayed in Basheer Bagh. Later, in 1999, I came to this very hall for an orchestra composed by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan sahib, we were assisting him. More recently, I performed here in January for Dr L Subramaniam and I have also played at Falaknuma Palace. So yes, Hyderabad is very close to me.

Can you tell us about how your journey in music began?

Music runs in my family. My mother was a singer, and that’s how my journey began. I initially learned vocal music before moving towards the tabla. Over the years, I have been fortunate to play with many stalwarts, most notably Bharat Ratna Pandit Ravi Shankar ji, with whom I performed for nearly 13 years. I have also collaborated with Ustad Amjad Ali Khan sahib and regularly perform with Dr L Subramaniam.