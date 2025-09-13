Pt Tanmay Bose: Indian classical music teaches you power of surrender

The rhythms of tradition met the breeze of nostalgia when Pt Tanmay Bose returned to Hyderabad for A Soulful Breeze, a concert at Ravindra Bharati hosted by the Jadavpur University Alumni Association. A tabla virtuoso who has shared stages with legends like Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, and Dr L Subramaniam, he carries within him the rare gift of balancing humility with mastery. Speaking on the sidelines of the performance, the maestro reflected on his long association with the city, his journey in music, and the timeless discipline that Indian classical tradition demands.
Excerpts
Tell us about your visits to Hyderabad.
I have great memories of Hyderabad. I spent many months here during the 1980s when I was training under Ustad Munawar Ali Khan sahib and stayed in Basheer Bagh. Later, in 1999, I came to this very hall for an orchestra composed by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan sahib, we were assisting him. More recently, I performed here in January for Dr L Subramaniam and I have also played at Falaknuma Palace. So yes, Hyderabad is very close to me.
Can you tell us about how your journey in music began?
Music runs in my family. My mother was a singer, and that’s how my journey began. I initially learned vocal music before moving towards the tabla. Over the years, I have been fortunate to play with many stalwarts, most notably Bharat Ratna Pandit Ravi Shankar ji, with whom I performed for nearly 13 years. I have also collaborated with Ustad Amjad Ali Khan sahib and regularly perform with Dr L Subramaniam.
What are some of the most valuable lessons you learned from Pandit Ravi Shankar ji?
Every moment with him was a lesson. Sitting on stage with him was itself a learning process. He taught me that music is not just performance, it’s discipline, humility, and devotion.
You have collaborated with many international artists. How do you balance maintaining the soul of Indian classical music while engaging with other music forms?
Indian classical music has such a deep foundation that it naturally sustains its soul even in collaborations. This legacy will live on for thousands of years. Pandit Ravi Shankar ji pioneered such collaborations, followed by Ustad Zakir Hussain sahib, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan sahib, and Dr L Subramaniam. I was fortunate to play with symphony orchestras under their guidance. Such experiences broaden a musician’s horizon while strengthening one’s roots.
Was it difficult to collaborate with Western musicians?
Yes, very much. To collaborate, you must first learn their language of music. That means listening deeply to their style and making the effort to understand their structure. Once you do that, the collaboration becomes natural.
In today’s digital age, what are the biggest challenges that Indian classical music is facing?
The biggest challenge is that you cannot truly learn classical music through virtual mediums. It requires years of learning under a guru. Too many options today distract young minds — Instagram, X, YouTube. A little is fine, but they cannot be the sole platform for your art. Serious musicians must dedicate themselves to riyaaz and learning.
Having seen classical music evolve over decades, how do you view its growth today?
Classical music has grown immensely. Today, it is performed in every corner of the world and appreciated deeply in the West. In India too, cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai have dedicated audiences who understand the nuances of classical music. This makes performing both rewarding and challenging.
What advice would you give to upcoming musicians?
Discipline and patience. Classical music demands years of dedicated practice with your guru before you are ready to perform. Do not rush. This tradition of learning and practising is what makes a true artist.
Do you have any memorable collaborations or concerts that are really close to your heart?
Many! One that stands out is the Concert for George at the Royal Albert Hall, marking George Harrison’s first death anniversary. The first half was Indian music, led by Pandit Ravi Shankar ji, and the second half featured legends like Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Jeff Beck, and Billy Preston. Eric Clapton even rehearsed with us for the orchestra, that was unforgettable. Another highlight was performing at the Hollywood Bowl in India Calling, a concert presented by National Geographic and composed by Ravi ji. And of course, countless performances worldwide with Ravi ji, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan sahib, and Dr L Subramaniam.
After all these years, what is the greatest lesson music has taught you?
The power of surrender. Indian classical music teaches you humility. You must surrender to your guru, remain grounded, and absorb with silence. Unlike the Western way of questioning, here you learn by listening and surrendering. That humility is the greatest gift of this music.