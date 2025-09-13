Shaping ideas in clay at Claysutra

On a quiet lane tucked away in the bustling city, beyond the clamour of traffic and digital distractions, lies a world where time slows down, hands shape stories, and earth meets imagination. Welcome to Claysutra Pottery Studio & Café, a serene creative haven in Kondapur that is quietly redefining how we experience art in the modern age.
“Founded in 2016, Claysutra is where clay, coffee, and community come together in the heart of Hyderabad. Our name blends ‘clay’ with ‘sutra’ (meaning ‘thread’), symbolising the bond between creativity and craftsmanship. With our first studio in Secunderabad and the new one in Kondapur, we now welcome everyone — from curious first-timers to seasoned artists — to discover the joy of shaping clay and creating pieces that tell a story,” says Carmel Hessing, founder of Claysutra.
The moment you step inside, you are greeted by a tree adorned with clay birds and mini lamps, wooden shelves lined with half-finished pots, colourful glazes, and delicate pottery tools. At the heart of this sanctuary is Carmel’s vision: to build more than just a studio, but a space where creativity flourishes and people reconnect with the simple joy of making something with their own hands.
Workshops run regularly, catering to all skill levels – from beginner-friendly sessions to advanced masterclasses. Everyday, the studio hums with the energy of curious learners and experienced potters alike, each moving at their own pace. The studio’s cosy café corner serves locally brewed coffee and herbal teas, alongside a diverse menu that spans North Indian and Continental fare to Italian and Chinese delicacies, encouraging informal conversations that often spark spontaneous collaborations. During our pottery crash course, we couldn’t resist indulging in their refreshing Cold Coffee: a perfect relief on a sunny day, and a delightful spread: Za’atar Chicken Sliders, Shikampuri Kebab, Aglio Olio Spaghetti with Chicken & Mushroom, Forest Fire Chicken Pizza, Chicken Tikka Lasagna, and Coriander Noodles with Soya Garlic Sauce.
“Claysutra Pottery Studio & Café offers a wide range of creative experiences. Our workshops start at Rs1,500 for one hour. We host birthday-themed pottery parties, corporate team-building sessions combining pottery with food, private workshops for families or friends, and kids’ workshops. Guests can also enjoy our unique ‘Paint Your Pot’ experience, a fun way to dine at our café while decorating a pot. In addition, we conduct pizza-making workshops for kids and are constantly introducing more exciting activities for everyone. We also offer regular pottery classes for all levels, from beginners to advanced learners,” Carmel shares.
What truly sets Claysutra apart is its commitment to sustainability. All clay is sourced from eco-friendly suppliers, discarded pieces are recycled into new creations, and non-toxic glazes are used throughout. At Claysutra, every pot tells a story, not just of earth and water, but of human connection, patience, and the timeless dance between hands and imagination.