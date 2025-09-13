Shaping ideas in clay at Claysutra

On a quiet lane tucked away in the bustling city, beyond the clamour of traffic and digital distractions, lies a world where time slows down, hands shape stories, and earth meets imagination. Welcome to Claysutra Pottery Studio & Café, a serene creative haven in Kondapur that is quietly redefining how we experience art in the modern age.

“Founded in 2016, Claysutra is where clay, coffee, and community come together in the heart of Hyderabad. Our name blends ‘clay’ with ‘sutra’ (meaning ‘thread’), symbolising the bond between creativity and craftsmanship. With our first studio in Secunderabad and the new one in Kondapur, we now welcome everyone — from curious first-timers to seasoned artists — to discover the joy of shaping clay and creating pieces that tell a story,” says Carmel Hessing, founder of Claysutra.

The moment you step inside, you are greeted by a tree adorned with clay birds and mini lamps, wooden shelves lined with half-finished pots, colourful glazes, and delicate pottery tools. At the heart of this sanctuary is Carmel’s vision: to build more than just a studio, but a space where creativity flourishes and people reconnect with the simple joy of making something with their own hands.