Taste of Nikkei with Chef Augusto

He came from Tokyo and was brought in for the opening of Threesixtyone Degree, an iconic restaurant in Gurugram, back in 2005, where he launched the Japanese restaurant. In North India, I would say he and his team were instrumental in introducing people to authentic Japanese cuisine. I was inspired by him. In fact, I met him again just a few months ago at a chefs’ conclave in Delhi and thought, why not bring this legendary chef to Hyderabad and let him experience the culture of the Nizams? That was the seed, and eventually, here we are. We spent around 10 days on trials. Chef Augusto even sent a few of his chefs ahead of time, along with recipes, so we could start early. Over the past three days, it’s been a complete dawn-to-dusk effort — testing, refining, and perfecting the menu.”

As for his favourite dish from the menu, Chef Shiv picks the Chilean Seabass. “A lot of effort went into bringing that fish here. It traveled all the way from the Pacific Ocean to the Indian Ocean, then via Mumbai harbour, and finally flew down to us. When it comes to the plate, I can see that entire journey. That’s why it remains my favourite dish,” he shares.

After such an intriguing conversation, it was time for us to experience it. Our five-course set menu started with Solterito de Quinoa, a colourful salad of red, black, and white quinoa with beans, cherry tomatoes, and queso fresco in a parsley vinaigrette for the vegetarians. For us, it was Chicharron de Pescado, shallow-fried fish served with creole and tartar sauce. The bite-sized fish had a delightful crunch, and the sauces made it even more appetising.