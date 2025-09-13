Taste of Nikkei with Chef Augusto

When cultures meet, food often becomes the most delicious storyteller. Few culinary traditions capture this as beautifully as Nikkei cuisine, a harmonious blend of Japanese precision and Peruvian vibrancy that has now earned global recognition. Nikkei cuisine doesn’t just mix flavours; it embodies two philosophies. Japanese cuisine thrives on restraint, balance, and refinement. Peruvian cuisine, on the other hand, celebrates boldness, spice, and diversity. Together, they create dishes that feel both comforting and exciting. And that is exactly what happened at the three-day pop-up at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre with Chef Augusto Cabrera x Permit to Grill. The event, held in collaboration with Chef Augusto Cabrera of Boya, New Delhi fame, introduced the city to a dining style that thrives on contrasts yet achieves perfect harmony.
“Japanese cuisine is all about freshness, minimalism, and natural flavours,” the chef explains, adding, “Think sashimi — nothing added, no preservatives, just the pure taste of the sea. In contrast, Peruvian food bursts with citrus bases, bold chilies such as amarillo, panca, and rocoto, and herbs like coriander. When you combine the two, the result is a perfect marriage of freshness with zest, restraint with spice. It’s all about balance. I’ve learned from Michelin-starred chefs in Peru, Japan, Germany, and Australia, and I bring my own twist, shaped by my Filipino roots and years of working in India.”
The chef’s journey into food began at home, guided by his late mother. “She taught me how to steam rice, fry an egg, cook house dishes. That’s where my passion started,” he recalls. With nearly 30 years of experience, he worked his way up from service waiter and kitchen helper to mastering sushi and Nikkei cuisine This pop-up marks his debut visit to Hyderabad, where he has already explored Charminar and sampled Irani chai. “Too strong and sweet, but nice,” he laughs.
Chef Shiv Parvesh, Director of Culinary, NHCC, on why he invited Chef Augusto for this collaboration, says, “In the chef community, we often feel like we are part of one big family. Way back when I started my career at The Oberoi, New Delhi, I was just an associate, learning and understanding what the kitchen was all about. Even at that time, Chef Augusto had already made a name for himself.
He came from Tokyo and was brought in for the opening of Threesixtyone Degree, an iconic restaurant in Gurugram, back in 2005, where he launched the Japanese restaurant. In North India, I would say he and his team were instrumental in introducing people to authentic Japanese cuisine. I was inspired by him. In fact, I met him again just a few months ago at a chefs’ conclave in Delhi and thought, why not bring this legendary chef to Hyderabad and let him experience the culture of the Nizams? That was the seed, and eventually, here we are. We spent around 10 days on trials. Chef Augusto even sent a few of his chefs ahead of time, along with recipes, so we could start early. Over the past three days, it’s been a complete dawn-to-dusk effort — testing, refining, and perfecting the menu.”
As for his favourite dish from the menu, Chef Shiv picks the Chilean Seabass. “A lot of effort went into bringing that fish here. It traveled all the way from the Pacific Ocean to the Indian Ocean, then via Mumbai harbour, and finally flew down to us. When it comes to the plate, I can see that entire journey. That’s why it remains my favourite dish,” he shares.
After such an intriguing conversation, it was time for us to experience it. Our five-course set menu started with Solterito de Quinoa, a colourful salad of red, black, and white quinoa with beans, cherry tomatoes, and queso fresco in a parsley vinaigrette for the vegetarians. For us, it was Chicharron de Pescado, shallow-fried fish served with creole and tartar sauce. The bite-sized fish had a delightful crunch, and the sauces made it even more appetising.
For the second course, choices included Tofu Karaage in sriracha aioli or Yellowtail Carpaccio in Augusto Ceviche. And oh my god — not only did the presentation surprise us, the taste blew our minds. The chef suggested scraping the plate with a tiny spoon. The delicate Yellowtail Carpaccio was an absolute flavour bomb.
The third course was all about sushi. Vegetarians enjoyed Persea Maki, an avocado roll brightened with spicy togarashi sauce, while we sampled Shokunin, a luxe tuna roll featuring bluefin chu-toro, salmon roe, and unagi reduction. The addition of salmon roe on top made it an instant hit with us.
The fourth course, or main course, offered multiple options — from mushrooms and chicken to Chilean Seabass and Australian Lamb Chops. Unsurprisingly, we opted for the sea bass and lamb chops. The oven-baked Chilean Seabass, marinated in a balsamic-teriyaki yuzu-miso reduction, was served with couscous and edamame. The fish was perfectly flaky, and the reduction, slightly sweet and tangy, was a great combination. The Australian Lamb Chops, cooked medium rare with miso anticucho sauce, were bursting with flavour. We ended our tryst with Nikkei cuisine on a sweet note, a delicate matcha pistachio creation.
Dining on Nikkei cuisine is like embarking on a journey across continents. One bite might remind you of delicate Japanese sushi, while the next delivers the warmth and spice of South America. It’s not just fusion for the sake of novelty; it’s the lived experience of generations, distilled into flavour.