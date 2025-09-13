Who’s behind my back pain

Humans stand upright, which is why we are susceptible to back pain. Animals have pain too, but it’s mostly from being cut, bitten, or being hugged too tightly by humans.

We stood upright technically to get a better taste of life. And in pursuit of that pleasure, we received back pain as a return gift from nature.

As time passed, more parties joined in and started giving us back pain.

Let’s start with blaming the government.

My friend and mentor Navin, who was once a journalist, had written about potholes seven years ago. When I asked him for reference, he said his senior wrote the same article. Today I saw another journalist write the same piece. Which means only the topic of potholes is covered, the potholes, never.

Roads have been the primary cause of pain since contracts are passed around like friends passing joints. Our back pain is caused by a game called ‘Which old buddy of the government will get the contract this year?’ The Romans made roads and rode horses on them, yet there is no mention of back pain in Marcus Aurelius’ books. Even Julius Caesar or the 13 people who killed him didn’t have a single slipped disc, as per Shakespeare. Which proves roads can exist without back pain, just not for us.

Now let’s say you are smart, you learn from history, and you are lucky enough to have work from home. Great, you avoided potholes. But you cannot avoid back pain. Because when you work from home, you sit on the bed, the floor, your favourite tree, and sometimes on your watchman’s head. And lo, you’ve got back pain.