Collector against digital tide: Karimnagar revives art of calligraphy with district-wide handwriting contest

KARIMNAGAR: In an era where mobiles and computers have nearly replaced pens, Karimnagar Collector Pamela Satpathy has launched a district-wide English handwriting competition to revive the art of calligraphy. She believes handwriting reflects clarity of thought, discipline and confidence.

The contest began at the school level in August, followed by mandal-level rounds across 16 mandals.

Of the 584 students who participated, 48 were shortlisted for the finals, which were held on September 7 at the district headquarters. Winners will be felicitated at the district collectorate on Monday. Prizes include Rs 5,000 for first, Rs 4,000 for second, Rs 3,000 for third, Rs 2,000 for fourth and Rs 1,000 for fifth place, along with consolation prizes and certificates.

Officials, teachers and employees also joined the contest. Satpathy herself, along with senior officials, sat for the handwriting test. Participants described the experience as “a return to student life”, “a lesson in discipline and patience” and “a proud moment to compete alongside the collector”.

The initiative has drawn praise across the district, with many calling it a trendsetter. “Beautiful handwriting reflects not just the beauty of letters but also the clarity of thoughts. This contest taught me the value of discipline and patience,” says Gangadhara MEO Enugu Prabhakar Rao.

M Rithvika, a student from Garsakurthi, adds: “Because of this initiative, I practised hard and won first place at the mandal level. Competing at the district level alongside the collector is a proud moment for me.”