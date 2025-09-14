‘Hunter’ becomes latest canine guardian of Telangana's Kawal Tiger Reserve

ADILABAD: In the Kawal Tiger Reserve, a new hero has stepped up in the fight against wildlife crime. Hunter, a Belgian Shepherd, has taken over the mantle from his late predecessor, Cheetah. Under the guidance of dedicated forest officials in the erstwhile Adilabad district, Hunter has shown that he is no ordinary dog; he is a highly trained guardian of the forest, ready to take on the threats that endanger its wildlife.

Hunter’s journey began as a three-month-old puppy at the renowned Indo-Tibetan Border Police Academy in Panchkula, Haryana, where he underwent an intensive six-month training regimen. The skills he honed during this time now make him a formidable ally in the battle against teakwood smuggling and poaching. With his keen sense of smell and sharp instincts, he is ready to track down offenders much like a skilled detective on the trail of criminals.

Under the guidance of beat officers L Anil Kumar and Parmeshwar, Hunter has transformed from a playful puppy into a vigilant guardian. The duo has forged a close bond with Hunter, ensuring he responds to every command and remains focused on his mission. Their training culminated in a national-level dog competition, where Hunter proudly secured third place.