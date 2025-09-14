This 20-year-old from Hyderabad is shooting for the stars

HYDERABAD: A decade ago, a young K Tanishq Muralidhar Naidu saw sports as an escape from the classroom. Today, that escape has taken him to the world stage.

The 20-year-old from Hyderabad, who once preferred targets over textbooks, is now an Asian Shooting Champion in the junior category, bagging bronze and gold in the standard pistol event at the recent championship in Kazakhstan.

Son of a retired Navy officer, Tanishq told his parents at age 10 that academics didn’t interest him and he wanted to pursue sports. His parents encouraged him, gifting him admission to a city firing academy for his 11th birthday. “I was never interested in studies and always wanted to become an athlete.

The dream of reaching the Olympics never left me,” Tanishq tells TNIE. “After trying various sports, pistol shooting struck a chord. Coming from a Navy background, discipline was ingrained in me, which played a big role in my training.”

Tanishq pursued shooting as a hobby through his early teens but paused during his Class 10 exams. The Covid-19 lockdown stretched that break into two years, and he nearly lost touch with the sport. Watching the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 reignited his passion, and he resumed training in September that year. Since then, it has been 4–5 hours of daily practice, a strict diet and a regimented routine.

“Mental agility is the most crucial prerequisite for pistol shooting,” he says.