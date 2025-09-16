25-year-old techie killed, seven injured as car overturns in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old software engineer named R Sowmya Reddy was killed while seven of her colleagues suffered injuries after the car in which they were travelling overturned on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Abdullapurmet on Sunday night.

Police said Sowmya Reddy, a software employee at Infosys, was returning from Sarala Maisamma temple along with seven friends, including two women, in an SUV which entered ORR at Exit-10 in Bongloor while heading towards Ghatkesar.

Around 7.30 pm, the vehicle, allegedly driven at high speed by one of her friends, Veerendra, lost control, rammed into a divider, and overturned onto the opposite lane.

All eight occupants sustained injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Hayathnagar. Sowmya Reddy and another injured passenger, Nanda Kishore, were later shifted to a neuro hospital in Uppal for advanced treatment. However, Sowmya died while undergoing treatment, the doctors declared. The other injured were identified as Praneesh, Sagar, Arvind, Jhansi and Shruti.

RTC bus catches fire at Echoda

An RTC bus caught fire due to a short circuit near Echoda village. The driver promptly stopped the bus and alerted the passengers. The bus was heading towards Nizamabad from Adilabad when it caught fire following a short circuit near Echoda village.

Due to the driver’s alertness, all passengers were able to get down safely. On receiving the information, the Echoda fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control. All 70 passengers escaped safely. Fire Officer Md Shafi said that the fire mishap occurred due to battery overheating and a short circuit.