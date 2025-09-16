Melodies of tradition at Varshotsav

The concert opened with a soul-stirring recital by Dhrupad Bandhu — the duo of Sanjeev Jha and Manish Kumar. Trained under the Gundecha Brothers at Dhrupad Sansthan, Bhopal, the two have performed together across India since 2013. For this evening, they presented a thoughtfully curated repertoire: Dhamar taal (a rhythmic cycle of 14 beats) in raag Desh, Surdas’s poem Radhe Bolat Nandkishor in Adi Taal, Vidyapati’s poem Piya Mora Balak in Sool Taal and the devotional Tu Kartar, Tu Aadhaar in Sool Taal.

And then came up Padmashri Vidushi Ashwini Bhide Deshpande’s performance, who is an eminent exponent of the Jaipur–Atrauli Gharana. Known for her mastery of bandish-composition as well as her moving interpretations of Kabir’s bhajans, she left the audience immersed in her soulful voice.