No trace of three swept away in nalas, search intensified

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday intensified search operations to trace three persons swept away in stormwater drains during Sunday’s heavy rains — two in Afzalsagar, Asifnagar, and one in Vinodnagar Colony, Parsigutta.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath personally monitored the search. Teams opened catch pits and nalas along the flow routes before resealing them. Despite day-long efforts, the victims remained untraced. District Collector Harichandana Dasari also inspected the affected areas in Afzalsagar.

In Habeebnagar, Afzalsagar, two relatives — Arjun and Rama — were swept away on Sunday evening after slipping into an overflowing nala near their house in Manguru Basti. Family members watched helplessly as the strong current carried them away.

In Parsigutta, Dinesh alias Sunny was washed away when a retaining wall collapsed as he was parking his two-wheeler.

Encroachments blamed

Speaking to the media, Ranganath said encroachments on nalas and unscientific diversions of their natural flow were the main causes of such mishaps.

“Only one or two major obstructing structures will be removed. Others need not worry. Since most residents near nalas are from weaker sections, the government will provide alternatives if demolition becomes unavoidable. The government has sympathy for the poor, and HYDRAA is working in the same spirit,” he said.