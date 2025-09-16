No trace of three swept away in nalas, search intensified

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday intensified search operations to trace three persons swept away in stormwater drains during Sunday’s heavy rains — two in Afzalsagar, Asifnagar, and one in Vinodnagar Colony, Parsigutta.
HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath personally monitored the search. Teams opened catch pits and nalas along the flow routes before resealing them. Despite day-long efforts, the victims remained untraced. District Collector Harichandana Dasari also inspected the affected areas in Afzalsagar.
In Habeebnagar, Afzalsagar, two relatives — Arjun and Rama — were swept away on Sunday evening after slipping into an overflowing nala near their house in Manguru Basti. Family members watched helplessly as the strong current carried them away.
In Parsigutta, Dinesh alias Sunny was washed away when a retaining wall collapsed as he was parking his two-wheeler.
Encroachments blamed
Speaking to the media, Ranganath said encroachments on nalas and unscientific diversions of their natural flow were the main causes of such mishaps.
“Only one or two major obstructing structures will be removed. Others need not worry. Since most residents near nalas are from weaker sections, the government will provide alternatives if demolition becomes unavoidable. The government has sympathy for the poor, and HYDRAA is working in the same spirit,” he said.
Locals pointed out that such incidents recur every rainy season. Stressing the need to tackle the problem at its roots, Ranganath said a detailed study involving GHMC, irrigation and revenue officials will guide corrective measures.
He cited the example of Ameerpet, where severe waterlogging was resolved by reopening clogged underground nalas and removing 25 lorry-loads of silt at a single location. This monsoon alone, HYDRAA has cleared about 2,200 lorry-loads of silt across the city, and the desilting programme will continue.
Ranganath added that officials from neighbouring states, after observing HYDRAA’s activities, have expressed interest in replicating similar systems in their own cities.
Heavy rains lash Telangana, IMD issues yellow alert
Several districts in Telangana continue to witness heavy rainfall, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for the coming days. Narayanraopet in Siddipet district recorded the highest 24-hour rainfall at 242.4 mm, while the state’s average rainfall stood at 7.6 mm against the normal 5.1 mm. Within GHMC limits, the average rainfall was 35.7 mm — much higher than the normal 4.8 mm.
Waterlogging was reported in several parts of the city following the downpour. Meanwhile, Edulagattepalli in Karimnagar recorded the highest maximum temperature at 36.3°C, while Habsiguda’s JSN Colony registered 34.5°C. Since June 1, Telangana has received 837.8 mm of rainfall, a 27% surplus over the normal 660.1 mm. Hyderabad too recorded above-average rainfall, with 699.4 mm against the normal 541.9 mm, marking a 29% excess.