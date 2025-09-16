Sai Dharam Tej: Social media is a necessary evil

Sai Dharam Tej, one of Tollywood’s most charismatic actors, has steadily made a mark in the film industry with his powerful performances and down-to-earth personality. Known for hits like Bro, Republic, Solo Bathuke So Better, he has won over audiences not just with his acting skills, but also with his dedication to meaningful causes. At the recently held Yi-Young Indians Masoom Summit 2025, where the focus was on combating digital child abuse, Sai Dharam Tej spoke passionately about the growing concerns around social media usage and the responsibility of parents in guiding the younger generation. In an exclusive conversation with CE, he shared his insights on the role of parenting, digital awareness, and the moral responsibilities that come with today’s digital age.
Speaking about the Masoom Summit and how it feels to be part of the session, the actor explains, “I have been a part of Yi-Young Indians when I was in college. At that time, it was something new for me. Later, I let it go, but when they approached me again, I thought this is something I had done about 20 years back. I was motivated because this cause is very close to my heart, and I wanted to speak about it.”
The summit focused on digital child abuse, and while voicing his opinion, he shared, “I think we need to be more prepared to accept the digital revolution and understand how kids are dealing with it. Interaction between parents and children has significantly reduced because kids are glued to their phones. It is essential for parents to have meaningful conversations with their children, and that is what is missing nowadays.”
The actor also emphasised the importance of right parenting and creating a safe space for children. “I think you should talk to your kids. My mother is my best friend, more than my friends in college or school. I could speak to her about anything. There should be that level of comfort between parents and children, so they feel free to open up,” he stresses. When discussing social media addiction among youngsters, he said, “I believe it is a necessary evil. It gives many people a platform to voice their concerns, but at the same time, it becomes an unnecessary tool that exposes kids to content they don’t need. I think if they read more books, it would provide much more solace than chatting with ChatGPT or any other AI tool.”
On the subject of screen time and social media usage, he added, “I feel that rather than me commenting on it, it is the parents who need to take responsibility — monitor how much time the kid spends on social media and screens in general. More parental involvement is needed so that children can develop a positive attitude toward opening up to their parents.”
When asked how cinema can portray the right or wrong usage of social media, the actor said, “There is no absolute right or wrong in it. It all comes down to one’s moral compass. The key is in school education and parenting education, which guide the moral compass. It is not just about screen time; it is more about teaching children to understand their moral responsibilities.”