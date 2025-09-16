Sai Dharam Tej: Social media is a necessary evil

Speaking about the Masoom Summit and how it feels to be part of the session, the actor explains, “I have been a part of Yi-Young Indians when I was in college. At that time, it was something new for me. Later, I let it go, but when they approached me again, I thought this is something I had done about 20 years back. I was motivated because this cause is very close to my heart, and I wanted to speak about it.”

The summit focused on digital child abuse, and while voicing his opinion, he shared, “I think we need to be more prepared to accept the digital revolution and understand how kids are dealing with it. Interaction between parents and children has significantly reduced because kids are glued to their phones. It is essential for parents to have meaningful conversations with their children, and that is what is missing nowadays.”