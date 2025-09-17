Bathukamma Kunta decked up for festivities in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Bathukamma Kunta, once choked with encroachments, rubble, and debris, has been transformed into a scenic water body and will serve as the main venue for the Bathukamma festivities on September 25.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will participate in the celebrations and formally dedicate the rejuvenated lake to the people of Hyderabad in a festive atmosphere.

On Tuesday, Advisor to Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi inspected the site and reviewed arrangements. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, and HMWS&SB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy briefed them on preparations. Narender Reddy urged officials to ensure that the event brings national recognition to Bathukamma Kunta.

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao praised the revival, describing it as a transformation from “an eyesore filled with debris and weeds” into a beautiful lake. He commended HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath for treating the project like a mission.

‘Proud moment for city’

Vijayalaxmi said the chief minister had entrusted HYDRAA with the task, which was executed in coordination with revenue, irrigation,and GHMC officials. She appealed to citizens to participate in the celebrations, calling it a proud moment for Hyderabad.

Bathukamma Kunta is the first of six lakes taken up in the initial phase to be fully rejuvenated. Leaders and officials urged people to make the event a success, setting an example for future lake restorations. With the rejuvenated lake already drawing national attention, the festivities are expected to further enhance its prominence.