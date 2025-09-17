Bodies of two women found in separate cases in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Police are investigating two separate cases after the bodies of unidentified women were discovered in public places on Tuesday. The first was found stuffed in a gunny bag near Cherlapalli railway station, while the second, a decomposed body bearing injuries, was found under a bridge in Rajendranagar.

In the first case, the body of a woman, aged 35–40, was found stuffed in a gunny bag near the auto stand at Cherlapally railway station. Police said a man arrived in an auto and dumped the bag around 11.30 am on Monday. Later, locals noticed a foul smell and alerted the railway cops, who opened the bag and found the body.

As the spot falls under Cherlapalli police station limits, the case was handed over to them. The body, with injury marks, was sent for postmortem. Police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the accused. A case has been registered.

CCTV footage being analysed

In the second case, the decomposed body of a woman was found under Kismatpura bridge in Rajendranagar police station limits. Police said the body, suspected to be that of a 25–30-year-old, bore injuries and is believed to have been killed three days ago elsewhere before being dumped at the spot.

Clues teams collected evidence, and CCTV footage in the area is being examined. Rajendranagar police have registered a case and launched an investigation.