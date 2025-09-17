Chilling out for better health
In the quest for innovative wellness treatments, cryotherapy has emerged as a striking contender, blending cutting-edge science with age-old healing practices. From elite athletes to health-conscious urbanites, many are stepping into freezing chambers, convinced that extreme cold holds the key to pain relief, enhanced performance, and improved mental well-being.
Explaining the science behind cryotherapy, Rishabh Jain, co-founder of The Wellness Co, says, “Cryotherapy is a treatment that exposes the body to extremely cold temperatures for a short duration. At The Wellness Co, we offer rapid, three-to-four-minute immersions in intensely cold air. During this brief exposure, your body instinctively enters a ‘fight or flight’ mode: blood vessels constrict, prioritising circulation to your vital organs. Once you step out of the chamber, fresh, oxygen- and nutrient-rich blood surges back to your muscles and skin, flushing away metabolic waste. This natural cycle helps reduce inflammation, accelerate recovery, and leave you feeling rejuvenated and balanced.”
Originally designed to help athletes speed up muscle recovery and reduce inflammation, cryotherapy has expanded far beyond the sports world. Advocates highlight a broad spectrum of benefits. In Hyderabad, people can opt for Whole-Body Cryotherapy (WBC), where they stand in a chamber cooled to –110°C to –140°C for two to four minutes. WBC promotes systemic recovery, improves circulation, boosts metabolism, and enhances mood.
Another popular option is Localised Cryotherapy, which applies cold air or ice packs to specific areas, such as an injured knee or sore back. Step into a sleek cryo-centre, and you’ll find a futuristic-looking chamber, often a vertical tube. After donning minimal protective clothing (shorts, socks, gloves, and slippers), clients step inside, while a technician controls the temperature. The experience is sharp, cold, and invigorating, a brief shock to the system.
Emerging research suggests cryotherapy may also improve mood, stress, and anxiety. “Cold exposure stimulates endorphin release, boosts norepinephrine, and modulates the autonomic nervous system, producing an antidepressant-like effect,” explains Rishabh, adding, “People often report improved mood, alertness, energy levels, and reduced stress after sessions.”
He shares, “Cold exposure also boosts circulation, tightens skin temporarily, and reduces inflammation, improving complexion and tone. Some studies suggest it may stimulate collagen production. A deeper mechanism involves activating cold shock proteins that protect cells and promote repair. By reducing chronic inflammation often called ‘inflammaging,’ a driver of premature aging, cryotherapy may help slow visible signs of aging.”
However, experts caution that cryotherapy is not for everyone. Individuals with severe cardiovascular disease, uncontrolled hypertension, Raynaud’s disease, cold allergies, respiratory conditions, pregnancy, seizure disorders, recent injuries, or open wounds should avoid it. Professional screening is essential before starting treatment.
Regarding risks, Rishabh warns, “While cryotherapy offers remarkable benefits, it must be administered properly to avoid issues like frostbite, burns, or skin irritation. Poor chamber ventilation can lead to breathing difficulties, and sessions exceeding recommended durations may cause dizziness or fainting.”
For general wellness and recovery, two to three sessions per week are commonly recommended. “Athletes undergoing high-intensity training may opt for more frequent sessions. Consistency is key: although even a single session can bring temporary relief, sustained benefits are best achieved through a regular schedule tailored to individual goals,” he concludes.
Cryotherapy Chambers vs Ice Baths
While body cryotherapy can use chambers and ice baths. Both use cold for recovery, but in different ways:
Cryotherapy chambers cool the brapidly through air, triggering systemic benefits like circulation boost and inflammation control in just a few minutes.
Ice baths (10–15°C water immersion for 10–15 minutes) cool the muscles more deeply through conduction but are less comfortable and harder to tolerate.
In short, chambers deliver quick, whole-body recovery and mental refreshment, while ice baths provide slower, muscle cooling.