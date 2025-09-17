Chilling out for better health

In the quest for innovative wellness treatments, cryotherapy has emerged as a striking contender, blending cutting-edge science with age-old healing practices. From elite athletes to health-conscious urbanites, many are stepping into freezing chambers, convinced that extreme cold holds the key to pain relief, enhanced performance, and improved mental well-being.

Explaining the science behind cryotherapy, Rishabh Jain, co-founder of The Wellness Co, says, “Cryotherapy is a treatment that exposes the body to extremely cold temperatures for a short duration. At The Wellness Co, we offer rapid, three-to-four-minute immersions in intensely cold air. During this brief exposure, your body instinctively enters a ‘fight or flight’ mode: blood vessels constrict, prioritising circulation to your vital organs. Once you step out of the chamber, fresh, oxygen- and nutrient-rich blood surges back to your muscles and skin, flushing away metabolic waste. This natural cycle helps reduce inflammation, accelerate recovery, and leave you feeling rejuvenated and balanced.”

Originally designed to help athletes speed up muscle recovery and reduce inflammation, cryotherapy has expanded far beyond the sports world. Advocates highlight a broad spectrum of benefits. In Hyderabad, people can opt for Whole-Body Cryotherapy (WBC), where they stand in a chamber cooled to –110°C to –140°C for two to four minutes. WBC promotes systemic recovery, improves circulation, boosts metabolism, and enhances mood.

Another popular option is Localised Cryotherapy, which applies cold air or ice packs to specific areas, such as an injured knee or sore back. Step into a sleek cryo-centre, and you’ll find a futuristic-looking chamber, often a vertical tube. After donning minimal protective clothing (shorts, socks, gloves, and slippers), clients step inside, while a technician controls the temperature. The experience is sharp, cold, and invigorating, a brief shock to the system.