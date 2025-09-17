GHMC looks to ease traffic on LB Nagar-Aramghar corridor

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has planned to construct grade separators and underpasses at five locations along the LB Nagar–Aramghar corridor under the Hyderabad City Innovation and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) project.

Officials said the aim of the initiative is to ease traffic congestion, provide signal-free travel and improve commute times across the stretch. The civic body will engage consultants for survey, investigation and preparation of the preliminary project report (PPR), detailed project report (DPR), cost estimates and tender documents.

Consultants will review existing studies, validate data, and recommend corrections or alternatives. The scope includes fixing alignments, preparing engineering designs, studying options, listing merits and demerits, and ensuring traffic relief for at least 20 years without limiting future upgrades.

Traffic studies will include classified counts, turning movements, origin–destination surveys, videography and Passenger Car Unit (PCU) analysis, with projections considering Metro rail interventions. Consultants must coordinate with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited to integrate grade separator proposals with Metro designs, ensuring compliance with the vertical clearance, alignment and pier positioning. In case of alignment conflicts near Metro stations, staggered or split-level solutions must be provided.

A comprehensive Traffic Management Plan (TMP) will also be prepared for each junction in consultation with the traffic police to ensure safety and minimise disruption during construction. Consultants will further map affected properties with geo-coordinates, prepare acquisition and valuation details and identify all utilities — including water, sewerage, stormwater drains, electricity, telecom, OFC and gas pipelines — for relocation.