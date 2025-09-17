Hope and scope in recovery

Every September, a quiet but powerful reminder spreads across communities worldwide: National Recovery Month. For many, it is more than an awareness campaign; it is a lifeline of hope. It highlights the struggles faced by those battling substance use and mental health challenges while celebrating the strength of individuals in recovery — and the networks of support that stand firmly beside them.
So, what is National Recovery Month, and why does it matter? “National Recovery Month is an initiative that reminds us recovery from addiction and mental health conditions is possible. It helps reduce stigma, highlights the importance of support, and encourages individuals to seek professional care without hesitation,” says Dr Shraddha Sanghani, consultant, Internal Medicine at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills.
Recovery, she notes, is rarely easy. “Recovery can bring physical and psychological challenges such as withdrawal symptoms, poor sleep, anxiety, depression, mood swings, and in some cases, a risk of relapse. These issues require structured medical and psychological support,” Dr Sanghani explains. Timely help, she adds, can make all the difference. “Timely medical intervention and counselling provide coping strategies, reduce the severity of symptoms, and prevent complications. Early support increases the likelihood of sustained recovery,” she notes.
Alongside professional care, nutrition plays a surprisingly pivotal role. “By aiding in recovering from both mental and physical harm brought on by addiction and mental health issues, proper diet promotes rehabilitation,” says A Swetha, MSC RD, registered dietitian, deputy chief dietitian of Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad. She continues, “A balanced diet restores vital minerals, strengthens the immune system, promotes brain health, and increases vitality — all of which are necessary for long-term healing and general wellbeing.”
Swetha points out key nutrients that support recovery, “Omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins C, D, E and B-complex, minerals like magnesium and zinc, and protein are among the foods and nutrients that are especially beneficial for healing. These nutrients aid in tissue regeneration, neurotransmitter synthesis, inflammation reduction, and neuron protection.” She emphasises mood too, “The creation of mood-enhancing brain chemicals like serotonin and dopamine, which are frequently low in addiction, is supported by nutrient-rich foods, and stable blood sugar from regular balanced meals can lessen mood swings and irritation. Diet plays a crucial role in mood regulation and craving control.”
For those struggling with food habits, she suggests practical steps, “Adding more fruits and vegetables, drinking lots of water, cutting back on processed foods and sugar, having regular meals, and, if at all possible, getting help from dietitians or nutritionists are all easy first steps. These minor actions can have a significant beneficial effect.” She adds, “By providing wholesome foods, fostering a supportive eating environment, and promoting healthy meal routines, families and caregivers can help loved ones. In addition to strengthening recovery efforts, taking part in meal planning and sharing strengthens relationships.”
Swetha also debunks common myths about food in recovery: “Typical misconceptions include the idea that ‘you can eat anything once in recovery’, or that a nutritious diet can be replaced by supplements alone. The idea that weight gain during recovery is unavoidable and uncontrollable is another misconception. Dispelling these myths involves educating individuals about the importance of healthy behaviours and a balanced diet for successful recovery,” she concludes.