Hope and scope in recovery

Every September, a quiet but powerful reminder spreads across communities worldwide: National Recovery Month. For many, it is more than an awareness campaign; it is a lifeline of hope. It highlights the struggles faced by those battling substance use and mental health challenges while celebrating the strength of individuals in recovery — and the networks of support that stand firmly beside them.

So, what is National Recovery Month, and why does it matter? “National Recovery Month is an initiative that reminds us recovery from addiction and mental health conditions is possible. It helps reduce stigma, highlights the importance of support, and encourages individuals to seek professional care without hesitation,” says Dr Shraddha Sanghani, consultant, Internal Medicine at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills.

Recovery, she notes, is rarely easy. “Recovery can bring physical and psychological challenges such as withdrawal symptoms, poor sleep, anxiety, depression, mood swings, and in some cases, a risk of relapse. These issues require structured medical and psychological support,” Dr Sanghani explains. Timely help, she adds, can make all the difference. “Timely medical intervention and counselling provide coping strategies, reduce the severity of symptoms, and prevent complications. Early support increases the likelihood of sustained recovery,” she notes.