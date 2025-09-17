HPV’s growing role in throat malignancies

HPV, once known primarily as the virus behind cervical cancer is now raising new concerns. Across India, medical facilities have long run awareness campaigns urging vaccination before it’s too late. Today, doctors are sounding a new alarm: HPV is increasingly linked to throat cancers.
Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, clinical director – surgical oncology and senior consultant in Robotic Surgical Oncology at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, explains, “Throat cancer, particularly oropharyngeal cancer affecting the tonsils and base of the tongue, is closely associated with human papillomavirus (HPV). In the US, around 60–70% of oropharyngeal malignancies are caused by HPV, most commonly the type 16 strain. Over the past few decades, this cancer is increasingly being seen in men aged between 35 and 55.”
“We are seeing HPV emerge as a major cause of throat cancer, especially in individuals who neither smoke nor drink,” adds Dr Nikhil Suresh Ghadyalpatil, senior medical oncologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.
The real danger lies in HPV’s ability to hijack normal cell function, says Dr Chinnababu. Once the virus infects throat tissue, it inserts its genetic material into host cells, disrupting the mechanisms that regulate cell growth. Tumour suppressor proteins such as p53 and retinoblastoma protein (pRb), which usually prevent uncontrolled cell division, are disabled. Over time, this interference can lead to genetic mutations and cancer.
Dr Chinnababu points out that oral sexual activity is typically the main route of HPV transmission to the throat. “Having multiple oral sexual partners significantly increases the risk of acquiring oral HPV, which raises the chance of developing HPV-positive throat cancer. However, not everyone infected goes on to develop cancer, indicating that additional, unidentified factors may contribute,” he says.
Dr Nikhil explains, “In most cases, the body clears the infection on its own. But when high-risk strains like HPV-16 persist for years, they gradually alter DNA, potentially transforming healthy cells into cancerous ones.”
One of the biggest challenges in detecting HPV-related throat cancers is their subtle early symptoms: persistent sore throat, difficulty swallowing, a lump in the neck, hoarseness, or unexplained ear pain. “These vague signs often result in late diagnoses, after the cancer has already spread,” notes Dr Nikhil.
The good news: HPV-positive throat cancers typically respond better to treatment. Depending on the stage, treatment may involve surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, or increasingly, immunotherapy. “Patients with HPV-positive throat cancer generally have a better survival rate, but early detection remains crucial,” emphasises Dr Nikhil.
Both doctors strongly advocate vaccination as the most effective form of prevention. Dr Chinnababu notes, “The HPV vaccine, recommended for preteens aged 11–12 and available up to age 45, protects against high-risk strains responsible for most cancers. It prevents disease and reduces the need for invasive treatments like surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy with no long-term side effects.” Dr Nikhil adds, “If more people get vaccinated and adopt safer sexual practices, we can significantly reduce HPV-related throat cancers in the future.”
HPV doesn’t just cause cervical cancer, it can also trigger cellular changes that lead to cancer. While lifestyle and sexual behaviour influence risk, vaccination remains the strongest defense. As doctors warn, these cancers are rising but are often curable if detected early. Awareness, prevention, and timely action are key to staying a step ahead.