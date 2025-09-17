Magicsimsim: Handcrafted legacy of divinity and heritage

Tell us about your experience at Design Democracy.

Exhibiting our handcrafted pieces that evoke themes of divinity and heritage, and sharing our design philosophy with over 15,000 enthusiasts at Design Democracy, was truly an emotional high. The connections we forged with fellow creators and speakers, along with the love and admiration we received from patrons and attendees over the three-day event will stay with us forever.

Can you explain your brand’s design philosophy?

Magicsimsim’s design philosophy is to blend aesthetic beauty with emotional depth, making luxury feel accessible and integral to everyday life, rather than distant or extravagant. Our artwork transforms a simple wall into a portal of cultural resonance, inviting serenity into daily routines. It is the thoughtful integration of textures and motifs that turns ordinary moments like sipping your morning tea into ones laced with quiet opulence and personal spiritual meaning.