Magicsimsim: Handcrafted legacy of divinity and heritage

Art can be described in countless beautiful ways; it all depends on how one perceives and appreciates each piece. Many of us are mesmerised by the intricate detailing in artworks, which leave us awestruck. One such creation caught the eye of thousands at Design Democracy, held at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. The Magicsimsim artwork, crafted using jewellery pieces, astonished visitors who came to experience the event. Each piece, designed with bright, vibrant colours, captured the attention of the audience. Based in Delhi, this brand made a significant impact on the Hyderabad art scene. CE speaks to Varun Kumar and his wife Simi, founders of Magicsimsim, who brought this unique artwork to the Hyderabad audience and passionately explained their creative process and shared their journey with us.
Excerpts
Tell us about your experience at Design Democracy.
Exhibiting our handcrafted pieces that evoke themes of divinity and heritage, and sharing our design philosophy with over 15,000 enthusiasts at Design Democracy, was truly an emotional high. The connections we forged with fellow creators and speakers, along with the love and admiration we received from patrons and attendees over the three-day event will stay with us forever.
Can you explain your brand’s design philosophy?
Magicsimsim’s design philosophy is to blend aesthetic beauty with emotional depth, making luxury feel accessible and integral to everyday life, rather than distant or extravagant. Our artwork transforms a simple wall into a portal of cultural resonance, inviting serenity into daily routines. It is the thoughtful integration of textures and motifs that turns ordinary moments like sipping your morning tea into ones laced with quiet opulence and personal spiritual meaning.
How long does it take to create each artwork?
A 7 ft by 5 ft Magicsimsim piece takes over eight months to conceptualise, design, and execute, owing to the meticulous craftsmanship involved.
What inspired you to focus on such intricate artwork?
Magicsimsim’s collection of exquisitely hand-embroidered art reflects our unique spiritual connection to the cosmic divine consciousness. In today’s stressful world, where control is constantly sought, our art creates a much-needed oasis, a safe space to be vulnerable and surrender to the transcendental sacred.
Can you talk about the materials used in your artwork?
All our artworks are fully hand-embroidered using a range of heritage techniques such as Aari, Zardosi, Marori, and Pitta. The creative director, Simi, sketches the initial design, which is then hand-painted or printed on a pure raw silk base before embarking on the elaborate embellishment process. We use the finest Austrian chandelier crystals and specially crafted, non-tarnishable metallic and non-metallic components. Every piece is designed and executed to last for decades, much like medieval Indian embroidered tapestries preserved in museums worldwide.
What is the story behind the name ‘Magicsimsim’?
The word ‘Simsim’ is a reduplication of the Hebrew word ‘Sem’, originating from ‘L’sham shamayim’, which meansw ‘for the sake of Heaven’ or ‘in the name of Heaven’. It refers to acting with pure motives, free from ego or ulterior motives, aiming for a higher spiritual purpose. Magicsimsim was always envisioned as a spiritual experience, dusted with enchantment and magic.
Which is your favourite artwork and why?
My favourite piece in the collection is ‘Lord Padmanabha Swamy’. It depicts Lord Vishnu, the Cosmic Preserver of the Universe, reclining in yogic Nidra on the many-hooded eternal serpent Adishesha, dreaming of the next cycle of creation. The ‘Padmanabha’, meaning ‘lotus-navel’, symbolises the lotus emerging from Lord Vishnu’s navel, from which Brahma, the creator, is born. This artwork is a visual embodiment of cosmic balance, preservation, and the infinite energy of the universe. It reminds us that, as humans, we all live in Lord Vishnu’s dream, urging us to relinquish ego, stress, and the overwhelming need for control.
How was the response from the Hyderabad audience?
We were truly rewarded by how our themes of divinity, heritage, and celebration resonated across generations. People from diverse backgrounds connected deeply with our work. The response was overwhelmingly positive, and we are immensely grateful to Hyderabad for the love and appreciation.
Will you be opening a store in Hyderabad anytime soon?
We would love to have a gallery and experience centre in Hyderabad, and we are actively working toward opening one in the near future.
How do you plan to take your artwork forward?
We aim to push the boundaries of surface ornamentation, transitioning from art to exquisite jewellery, while blending spirituality with contemporary design. Our vision is to uphold and celebrate the opulent cultural legacy of India.