Minister Sridhar keen on another passport centre in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu urged the Union government to set up another Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Hyderabad to meet rising demand. He was speaking after inaugurating the Raidurgam PSK on Tuesday.

The minister said Hyderabad’s rapid expansion and growing population call for stronger public service infrastructure, particularly in passport services. “Across the country, over one crore people apply for fresh passports every year, and Telangana accounts for nearly 11 lakh of these,” he noted.

He said that while applicants earlier waited months for issuance, Telangana police now complete verification within three days, making the state a model. The new PSK, he added, would especially benefit IT professionals and students.

The event was attended by MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, MLC Mahender Reddy, MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, Secunderabad RPO Snehaja and others.