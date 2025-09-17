Music, magic and mehfil in the city

There are evenings when a city feels like it’s holding its breath for something special, and Hyderabad had one such moment at OKA in Jubilee Hills during Shaam-E-Mehfil 2.0. The night turned into a spellbinding blend of melody, rhythm and emotion as singer Chandan Jaiswal took the stage and carried the crowd into a musical journey that seamlessly bridged the old with the new.
“It is completely different from the previous edition as it consists of all popular songs mashups of old and new Bollywood sufi sets,” Chandan shared, his excitement as evident as the smiles in the audience. With an added sparkle, he spoke about the success of his latest creation. “My new qawwali Aisa Banna Sawarna is trending all over the internet and has crossed over one million on Spotify and 10k reels on Instagram.”
From the very beginning, the evening was more than a performance. It was a shared experience. Chandan didn’t just sing; he jammed with his musicians, and in doing so, pulled the audience into the performance until they became part of it. “The energy and the vibe of the audience boost up my energy level. I love to perform in front of them,” he said, clearly charged by the infectious spirit of the crowd.
For him, Hyderabad isn’t just another stop on his musical journey. “As one of India’s oldest cultural centers, this city feels like home for all the singers and musicians including me,” he reflected. There’s also a personal fondness that goes beyond music. “Yes, truely the audience and the people of Hyderabad are amazing,” he smiled, before adding what most people can’t resist. “Hyderabad is known for its biryani and zaika,” the singer added.
Chandan believes that every city has something unique to offer and his performances reflect that thought. “I personally study the city and accordingly plan out what’s the special thing about the city,” the singer expressed.
Even the details of his stage appearance, he revealed, are decided thoughtfully: “That’s the team work which will all decide what to wear.”
As someone deeply rooted in sufi traditions, he also acknowledged the genre’s growing popularity. “As we all know, sufi and qawwali are trending across India, and I’m trying to justify delivering the true qawwali feel to everyone,” Chandan explained.
When the night finally wound down, the applause seemed reluctant to fade, a clear sign that the audience wasn’t ready to let go. And just as they clung to the echoes of his songs, Chandan left them with the promise of more. “Coming up with new qawwali’s and love songs soon, stay tuned!” he concluded.