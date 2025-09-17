Music, magic and mehfil in the city

From the very beginning, the evening was more than a performance. It was a shared experience. Chandan didn’t just sing; he jammed with his musicians, and in doing so, pulled the audience into the performance until they became part of it. “The energy and the vibe of the audience boost up my energy level. I love to perform in front of them,” he said, clearly charged by the infectious spirit of the crowd.

For him, Hyderabad isn’t just another stop on his musical journey. “As one of India’s oldest cultural centers, this city feels like home for all the singers and musicians including me,” he reflected. There’s also a personal fondness that goes beyond music. “Yes, truely the audience and the people of Hyderabad are amazing,” he smiled, before adding what most people can’t resist. “Hyderabad is known for its biryani and zaika,” the singer added.

Chandan believes that every city has something unique to offer and his performances reflect that thought. “I personally study the city and accordingly plan out what’s the special thing about the city,” the singer expressed.