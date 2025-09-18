ACB seizes Rs 17 lakh from residence of Telangana power official

HYDERABAD: A day after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company (TGSPDCL) Assistant Divisional Engineer (Operations) Ambedkar Erugu in Ibrahimbagh, officials seized Rs 17 lakh from the Chevella residence of another ADE, Rajesh, late on Tuesday. He is suspected to be one of Ambedkar’s benamis.

According to officials, both Ambedkar and Rajesh had earlier worked in the same office. Raids were carried out at the houses of Ambedkar and his suspected benamis till late on Tuesday.

An ACB official told TNIE that investigators are verifying whether the money recovered from Rajesh’s house belonged to Ambedkar or was his own. Ambedkar was arrested in a disproportionate assets case and remanded to judicial custody till September 29.

The probe has also opened the possibility of a separate disproportionate assets case against Rajesh, suspected to be a benami of Ambedkar.

It may be recalled that the ACB had earlier seized Rs 2.18 crore in cash from the residence of another suspected benami of the arrested official. The investigation is ongoing.