Bridging digital skills gap through education

Manvendra Shukul, CEO of Lakshya Digital Pvt Ltd, elaborated on the motivation behind the initiative, “When the college approached us without knowing how to move forward, and knowing my passion for education, we saw an opportunity to contribute. Although our core business is production and not training, we started an academy 13 years ago to bridge the global competence gap and bring relevant industry skills to India. India has abundant talent, but often not aligned with industry needs. We asked ourselves: How can we help improve this talent pool for the industry’s benefit? When I first heard about the Government Degree College, I was skeptical, but after meeting the Principal and seeing her enthusiasm, I was convinced this was worth supporting. I have long advocated for women in gaming, a segment typically underrepresented because of the perception that it is a ‘men’s industry.’ The reality is that women are far more creative, patient, and consistent in what needs to be done. We need to build an effective, diverse workforce, and this initiative is a step in that direction. Supporting young women in a women’s college as a pilot project seemed like the perfect start.”