DRF staff stir over pay cut, resume duties after meeting HYDRAA chief

HYDERABAD: Expressing anger over a sudden deduction of Rs 5,000 from their salaries, several outsourced Disaster Response Force (DRF) staffers working under the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) staged a protest in front of the agency’s office on Wednesday.
They alleged that despite working round the clock in emergencies, their pay had been slashed in September. Earlier deployed by the GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing, they are now serving under HYDRAA.
The state government recently issued an order to bring parity in salaries of all outsourced employees. However, DRF personnel said the implementation of this order resulted in a deduction of around `5,000 for most of them. They pointed out that HYDRAA marshals had previously boycotted duties over similar issues, after which the Commissioner had assured there would be no salary cuts.
Not permanent: Ranganath
HYDRAA, however, denied any reduction in pay. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the agency explained that as per GO No. 1272, salaries of employees transferred from GHMC’s EVDM to HYDRAA were revised to match wages of outsourced staff in other departments.
HYDRAA said it had immediately informed the government, which directed GHMC to release a matching grant to cover the difference. As the grant’s release requires Standing Committee approval, there was a delay. To avoid hardship, HYDRAA paid salaries strictly as per the GO, while the difference will be adjusted and cleared once GHMC releases the funds.
HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath met the protesting staff and assured them that there was no permanent pay cut and that they would continue to receive the same salaries as under GHMC’s EVDM. Following this assurance, employees resumed duties.
Officials reclaim land worth Rs 16 crore
The HYDRAA on Wednesday reclaimed nearly 1,600 sq yards of land earmarked for parks and public amenities, valued at over Rs 16 crore, from land grabbers. In Moosapet Circle of Balanagar mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, HYDRAA recovered 1,000 sq yards of park space in the Sanath Nagar Cooperative Society layout, developed in 1967 with 172 plots.
Of this, 1,200 sq yards had been allocated for parks. Acting on a complaint by Motinagar Cooperative Housing Society, HYDRAA, GHMC, DTCP and revenue officials inspected the site, confirmed the encroachment and cleared it. They secured the land with fencing and signboards.
In a separate operation at Madinaguda village in Serilingampally mandal, Rangareddy district, about 600 sq yards of land reserved for a park and other community facilities was cleared.
Following a complaint from Sri Abhayanjaneya Welfare Association, officials found the land occupied by a cowshed and a flour mill. The cows were handed over to ISKCON temple authorities and the encroachments were removed.