DRF staff stir over pay cut, resume duties after meeting HYDRAA chief

HYDERABAD: Expressing anger over a sudden deduction of Rs 5,000 from their salaries, several outsourced Disaster Response Force (DRF) staffers working under the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) staged a protest in front of the agency’s office on Wednesday.

They alleged that despite working round the clock in emergencies, their pay had been slashed in September. Earlier deployed by the GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing, they are now serving under HYDRAA.

The state government recently issued an order to bring parity in salaries of all outsourced employees. However, DRF personnel said the implementation of this order resulted in a deduction of around `5,000 for most of them. They pointed out that HYDRAA marshals had previously boycotted duties over similar issues, after which the Commissioner had assured there would be no salary cuts.