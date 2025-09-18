Eeshaan Kashyap’s whimsical tablescapes at West Elm

The West Elm store in Banjara Hills buzzed with guests and curious onlookers, all captivated by a series of intriguing food arrangements. One standout tablescape presented food as a lush, enchanted forest, with the entire setup built on a green moss-like base that evoked a natural, earthy atmosphere. Green apples, artichokes, and cacti were artfully combined with plated hors d’oeuvres and desserts, creating a harmonious blend of nature and cuisine. Another arrangement embraced a mushroom-themed concept, blending natural textures with artistic plating. Fresh and dried mushrooms were creatively showcased, serving both as decorative elements and as ingredients in savoury tarts and plated bites. Wooden stands, twine, and rustic fabrics complemented the forest-inspired theme, enhancing the earthy, immersive experience. Each setup emphasised the seamless harmony between nature, design, and culinary craftsmanship, inviting guests not just to eat, but to experience food as an art form.
At the heart of this magical curation was multidisciplinary artist and designer Eeshaan Kashyap, who effortlessly blends culinary arts, design, and storytelling into immersive experiences. Renowned for his innovative approach to tablescaping, product design, and art curation, Eeshaan has been redefining the way we experience food and design. In Hyderabad for West Elm’s first-ever party, UNWRAP, he shared with CE how his imaginative creations bring design, food, and experiences to life in the most unexpected and delightful ways.
Excerpts
Tell us about your association with West Elm.
I’ve known the brand for over a decade and have always loved their serveware, using it extensively in my work. My philosophy has always been to make entertaining simple, enjoyable, and memorable. For West Elm Hyderabad, the idea was to showcase the concept of unwrapping pieces from their collection and inviting people to engage with it.
How did your journey into hospitality begin?
My life revolves around food, design, and beverages. As a trained chef, I’ve always been fascinated by the idea of serving food in the most interesting ways. Over the past 15 years, I’ve instinctively worked with various materials, now seeing food as an ingredient of design itself. I work with food, design, and objects every single day, merging them to create unique experiences.
Tell us about your memories of Hyderabad.
Hyderabad has always fascinated me. From the intricate telia rumal designs to handmade gota, stunning architecture, and incredible local flavours, the city is a dream for me. It’s a rich tapestry of food, forms, and culture that inspires my work endlessly.
How is Hyderabad as a market?
The market is well-exposed and highly interested in design. People here appreciate the value of good design and are open to novel ideas.
Was there a defining moment when you knew you wanted to merge food with art, design, and storytelling?
It happened naturally. I’ve always loved tablescaping and have used it as part of my practice. Food and design go hand in hand for me. I use art, design, architecture, music, poetry, textiles, and even dance performances to narrate stories around the table, connecting food to cultural experiences.
What has been the biggest influence on your approach to immersive dining experiences?
Art and textiles have been my biggest influences. I’m never afraid to experiment with unexpected materials if they align with the collection or menu I’m working on. Take the mushroom table at West Elm, for example — I created mushroom-shaped lamps as part of that immersive experience.
How do you conceptualise a restaurant experience from scratch?
I use various design accents to tell a story. I work closely with food, always keeping the target audience in mind. I study market trends, food patterns, and demographics thoroughly — what works in Delhi may not work in Mumbai or Hyderabad. Every idea is carefully researched, edited, and adapted to fit the local context.
How important is storytelling in your menus and interiors?
Storytelling is central to my work. Every table, space, or menu must narrate a clear concept. I pair experiences, food, and ideas so that they form a cohesive, relatable story for every guest.
According to you where does innovation versus human touch stand?
I love handmade creations. Technology, whether software, materials, or AI tools is useful and helps convey ideas, but I always stress making it your own. Tech is just a tool. The core concept must feel genuine and thoughtfully crafted.
The F&B industry is constantly evolving. What emerging trends excite you?
Grazing tables are passé. We’re moving toward clean, tightly curated tables and setups that feel personal and conceptual. Events are now about meaningful experiences rather than over-the-top floral arrangements or giant cheese boards.
How do you incorporate sustainability and conscious dining into your work?
We focus on being mindful and sustainable in our practices. We use local resources wherever possible, adapting materials with care. It’s about moderation — eliminating one material entirely isn’t always feasible, but thoughtful usage is key.
How do you envision the future of Indian dining on the global stage?
Brave and unapologetically Indian. Flavours presented in the most honest, simple way, supported by incredible materials and craftsmanship. Indian food and design are immensely rich, and they form the backbone of my creative interventions.
Outside of work, what feeds your creativity?
Colour fascinates me. A trip to a flower market anywhere in the world, people, textiles, and travel inspire me. Curiosity is my key ingredient. I always say: try first, before you reject the idea.
Your personal dining philosophy in three words?
Fun, colourful, bold.
What’s next for you?
I’m working on a new tableware design collection reimagining thaalis, designing carpets this year, and collaborating with iconic fashion houses to create objects inspired by fashion but meant for the table.