Eeshaan Kashyap’s whimsical tablescapes at West Elm

The West Elm store in Banjara Hills buzzed with guests and curious onlookers, all captivated by a series of intriguing food arrangements. One standout tablescape presented food as a lush, enchanted forest, with the entire setup built on a green moss-like base that evoked a natural, earthy atmosphere. Green apples, artichokes, and cacti were artfully combined with plated hors d’oeuvres and desserts, creating a harmonious blend of nature and cuisine. Another arrangement embraced a mushroom-themed concept, blending natural textures with artistic plating. Fresh and dried mushrooms were creatively showcased, serving both as decorative elements and as ingredients in savoury tarts and plated bites. Wooden stands, twine, and rustic fabrics complemented the forest-inspired theme, enhancing the earthy, immersive experience. Each setup emphasised the seamless harmony between nature, design, and culinary craftsmanship, inviting guests not just to eat, but to experience food as an art form.

At the heart of this magical curation was multidisciplinary artist and designer Eeshaan Kashyap, who effortlessly blends culinary arts, design, and storytelling into immersive experiences. Renowned for his innovative approach to tablescaping, product design, and art curation, Eeshaan has been redefining the way we experience food and design. In Hyderabad for West Elm’s first-ever party, UNWRAP, he shared with CE how his imaginative creations bring design, food, and experiences to life in the most unexpected and delightful ways.

Excerpts

Tell us about your association with West Elm.

I’ve known the brand for over a decade and have always loved their serveware, using it extensively in my work. My philosophy has always been to make entertaining simple, enjoyable, and memorable. For West Elm Hyderabad, the idea was to showcase the concept of unwrapping pieces from their collection and inviting people to engage with it.

How did your journey into hospitality begin?

My life revolves around food, design, and beverages. As a trained chef, I’ve always been fascinated by the idea of serving food in the most interesting ways. Over the past 15 years, I’ve instinctively worked with various materials, now seeing food as an ingredient of design itself. I work with food, design, and objects every single day, merging them to create unique experiences.