Roads submerged as Hyderabad reels under heavy downpour

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Wednesday evening, leaving traffic in chaos and citizens wading through knee-deep water. Several areas recorded more than 10 cm of rainfall within two to three hours.
Talla Basthi in Musheerabad circle reported the highest rainfall at 184.3 mm till 1 am on Thursday, followed by MCH Colony (156.8 mm) and Bholakpur (155.5 mm). Chilkalguda (147.5 mm), Monda Market (146.5 mm) and Mettuguda (140.3 mm) also witnessed intense showers.
Commuters faced severe hardship as major roads were inundated. Visuals of bystanders helping the elderly cross flooded roads and vehicles stranded in gushing waters circulated widely on social media.
Other localities hit hard included Miyapur, Hafeezpet, Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Filmnagar, Yousufguda, Ameerpet, Panjagutta, Somajiguda, Khairatabad, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Gachibowli, Shaikpet, Raidurg, Patancheru, Kondapur, Quthbullapur, Suchitra, Kompally, Gajularamaram, Balanagar, Banjara Hills, Basheerbagh and several parts of the Old City.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that medium to heavy rains are likely to continue across many districts, including Hyderabad, for the next three to four days due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal. Heavy rainfall is expected in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy, while light to moderate rains are forecast in Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and other districts.
Meanwhile, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi visited Masab Tank during the downpour, reviewed waterlogging and traffic issues, and directed officials to take immediate measures.
HYDRAA, GHMC and HMWSSB officials were put on high alert. The mayor said continuous field monitoring was underway and inter-departmental coordination being ensured, urging citizens to stay cautious during the spell of heavy rains.