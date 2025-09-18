Roads submerged as Hyderabad reels under heavy downpour

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Wednesday evening, leaving traffic in chaos and citizens wading through knee-deep water. Several areas recorded more than 10 cm of rainfall within two to three hours.

Talla Basthi in Musheerabad circle reported the highest rainfall at 184.3 mm till 1 am on Thursday, followed by MCH Colony (156.8 mm) and Bholakpur (155.5 mm). Chilkalguda (147.5 mm), Monda Market (146.5 mm) and Mettuguda (140.3 mm) also witnessed intense showers.

Commuters faced severe hardship as major roads were inundated. Visuals of bystanders helping the elderly cross flooded roads and vehicles stranded in gushing waters circulated widely on social media.

Other localities hit hard included Miyapur, Hafeezpet, Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Filmnagar, Yousufguda, Ameerpet, Panjagutta, Somajiguda, Khairatabad, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Gachibowli, Shaikpet, Raidurg, Patancheru, Kondapur, Quthbullapur, Suchitra, Kompally, Gajularamaram, Balanagar, Banjara Hills, Basheerbagh and several parts of the Old City.