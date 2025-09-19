An evening of rain, a life lost to flooded Balkampet underpass

HYDERABAD: By Thursday morning, traffic moved smoothly through the Balkampet underpass, with little sign of the floodwaters that had turned deadly just hours earlier. But for locals, the memory of 27-year-old Mohammad Sharfuddin’s drowning still weighed heavily.

Sharfuddin, a resident of Musheerabad, was returning home from his office in Balanagar late Wednesday night when he entered the waterlogged underpass around 11 pm. His electric bike overturned, and he was swept away by the gushing current. Though locals reportedly pulled him out within 15 minutes, he had already died.

“The water came, seemed to recede and then suddenly rose again,” recalled Sheikh Amir, who runs a general store near the underpass. “Three police constables were warning people, but there were no barricades. One delivery agent was stopped from crossing, but Sharfuddin thought the water wasn’t much and went in. The water was neck-deep, and he couldn’t breathe.”