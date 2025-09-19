Floods, overflowed nala lead to sleepless night for residents in Warsiguda

HYDERABAD: A cloudburst on Wednesday night left Warsiguda near Musheerabad devastated, as an encroached nala overflowed and flooded dozens of homes. Families waded through sewage-filled water, their belongings floating around them.

At least 10 to 15 vehicles were swept away, and residents reported losses of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. Many spent the night draining water and clearing muck, with no civic officials in sight.

Amid the chaos, stories of survival and anguish emerged, with residents questioning both civic negligence and citizens’ complicity.

For Shenaz, a young mother, the nightmare struck at the worst possible time. Just two weeks after a C-section, she was forced to scoop water from her inundated home while caring for two small children and a sick husband.

“We just moved here last month. It took me five hours to remove the water from my home. I have two kids, one three years old and another seven. This was the situation with just three hours of rainfall. What will happen if it continues for a day?” she asked, exhausted.

For Ali, who lives by the nala, the tragedy was not just about rain but years of neglect and reckless dumping of waste. Standing outside his damaged home, he pointed to piles of debris choking the nala.

“There are two reasons the nala overflowed. One is the rains, the other is the illegal dumping of waste. People throw garbage directly into the nala instead of the dustbins. It’s not always about blaming the government—we citizens also need to act responsibly to ensure the free flow of water.”