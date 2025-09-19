GST officials give live demonstration to Telangana HC judges on issuance of notices via GST portal

HYDERABAD: In a rare move, senior GST officials on Thursday personally appeared before the Telangana High Court and gave a live demonstration of how notices are generated and issued through the GST portal.

The demonstration, which lasted over an hour and a half, was held before a bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Justice P Sham Koshy, Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao and Justice GM Mohiuddin. The court is hearing nearly 150 petitions challenging the legality of unsigned GST notices.

Earlier, several hundred writ petitions had questioned the validity of notices issued without visible signatures. Although the high court had repeatedly ruled that such notices must bear proper authentication, new petitions continued to be filed. In this context, the bench directed the state and Central GST Commissioners to appear in person and explain the process.

Following the order, Telangana Commercial Taxes Commissioner K Haritha and Central GST Commissioner Srinivasulu attended with computer systems and digital keys. They explained that notices are issued with digital signatures as required under Rule DRC-7. However, they said that while the signature is embedded in the notice, it does not appear when downloaded or printed, giving the impression that the notices are unsigned.