Private hospitals directed to support Swasth Nari Swasth Parivar Abhiyaan scheme

HYDERABAD: As part of the Swasth Nari Swasth Parivar Abhiyaan, the district medical and health officer has directed all private hospitals and clinics in the city to extend their cooperation in implementing the programme.

Hospitals have been asked to organise outreach health camps in communities with specialists and staff, focusing on maternal and child health, nutrition, anaemia screening, NCD screening, and general check-ups.

Private hospitals must also depute available specialists in obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, ophthalmology, psychiatry, general medicine, ENT, pulmonology, dermatology and dental to urban primary health centres (UPHCs) for special camps.

The Indian Medical Association members will ensure necessary arrangements and submit a day-wise compliance report. The programme is being run across the state from September 17 to October 2.

Only 50 of 477 private hospitals join Aarogyasri strike

On the second day of the strike by private hospitals for Aarogyasri services, the Health department said that out of 477, only 50 hospitals participated. Aarogyasri CEO Uday Kumar appealed to hospitals to continue medical services. Some hospitals informed the CEO that they were being threatened to stop Aarogyasri services. He warned that strict action would be taken against those issuing threats.