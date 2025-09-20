Ambulance driver leaves Chenchu woman’s body on roadside in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The body of a 29-year-old Chenchu woman was reportedly left by an ambulance on the roadside at the Farhabad checkpost on the Srisailam highway.

The deceased, identified as M Guruvamma of Eerlapenta in Appapur GP of Lingal mandal, Nagarkurnool district, had been unwell. She was first taken to the Achampet government hospital and was shifted to the Mahbubnagar GGH as her condition deteriorated.

Guruvamma died while undergoing treatment on Thursday. Her body was then transported in a 108 ambulance towards her hamlet inside the Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

The ambulance driver reportedly left the body near the Farhabad checkpost on the highway, stating that the vehicle was in poor condition and could not proceed further into the forest.

Family members said that they contacted the ITDA for assistance but did not receive any. An autorickshaw driver finally shifted the body to the hamlet.