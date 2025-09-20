Art rooted in nature

“What inspired me was my life-long draw to discovery, visiting makers, learning crafts, and encountering folk artists in different places. The diversity comes naturally: different regions offer different techniques, materials, and mythologies; drawing them together helps us see both their uniqueness and shared roots,” Srila reflects.

The exhibition’s central theme of nature is not limited to visual motifs. “I believe the theme of nature shows up in both explicit imagery — flora, fauna, landscapes, myths — and in materiality, whether natural dyes, organic fibres, or traditional pigments,” Srila explains, adding, “Even our contemporary artists reinterpret nature — often in response to climate, land use, and local ecology. By juxtaposing traditional depictions with modern interpretations, the theme becomes connected to much more than the decorative.”

Rather than forcing a balance between heritage and modernity, Srila allows the artworks to speak for themselves. “We don’t aim to strike any particular balance. We choose work we love and artists we respect, and fundamentally we believe all this work can coexist without question,” she says.