Blending spirits and spreading cheer with ARCA tour

Berry Mora

For me, this wasn’t something I initially aimed for. I started by washing dishes and doing various kitchen tasks, including waiting tables. One day, I noticed the bar and instantly knew I wanted to be there. I got deeply interested in bartending, and now it’s been almost 11 years — three years doing everything else, and nine years as a professional bartender. I love interacting with people, and I really love Mexico. Being behind the bar allows me to bring a little bit of Mexico with me everywhere I go. I also love travelling, which is what I’ve been doing a lot of lately. At ARCA, we focus a lot on putting twists on classic cocktails. One of our signature styles involves blending chilies into the mix. My personal favourite is the Green Garden cocktail, where we incorporate refreshing cinnamon leaves to create a layered, unique flavour. We are in India for four days, visiting Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and other cities, working closely with several brands and having tons of fun along the way. I also drew inspiration from a Mexican dish — stuffed chili with meat and raisins to create a special cocktail. Hyderabad looks amazing, though I haven’t explored much yet. I hope to come back here again, this time without having to work. (laughs)