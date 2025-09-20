Blending spirits and spreading cheer with ARCA tour

Blending spirits and creating a cheerful, vibrant ambience, the much-awaited ARCA Tulum India Tour made a memorable stop at Novotel HICC, where two celebrated bartenders took over the bar. Enrique Sierra and Berry Mora elevated Mexican spirits to new heights with their creative mixology and expert bartending techniques. Accompanied by live music and an enthusiastic crowd eager to taste the finest Mexican cocktails, the duo truly brought their charm and expertise to the city. CE caught up with Enrique Sierra and Berry Mora to talk about their journey as bartenders and their ARCA Tulum India Tour experience.
Berry Mora
For me, this wasn’t something I initially aimed for. I started by washing dishes and doing various kitchen tasks, including waiting tables. One day, I noticed the bar and instantly knew I wanted to be there. I got deeply interested in bartending, and now it’s been almost 11 years — three years doing everything else, and nine years as a professional bartender. I love interacting with people, and I really love Mexico. Being behind the bar allows me to bring a little bit of Mexico with me everywhere I go. I also love travelling, which is what I’ve been doing a lot of lately. At ARCA, we focus a lot on putting twists on classic cocktails. One of our signature styles involves blending chilies into the mix. My personal favourite is the Green Garden cocktail, where we incorporate refreshing cinnamon leaves to create a layered, unique flavour. We are in India for four days, visiting Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and other cities, working closely with several brands and having tons of fun along the way. I also drew inspiration from a Mexican dish — stuffed chili with meat and raisins to create a special cocktail. Hyderabad looks amazing, though I haven’t explored much yet. I hope to come back here again, this time without having to work. (laughs)
Enrique Sierra
I began bartending 12 years ago, and it was more of an accident. I originally wanted to be an English teacher and was in New York at the time. I saw the bar and thought, ‘Why not try working behind it?’ I instantly fell in love with it. In this profession, you learn something new every single day. In the beginning, it was all about excitement, but now it’s about relaxing, connecting with people, and spreading cheer. I’m particularly passionate about strong cocktails — my personal favourite is black cocktails that are bold, hot, and spicy with chili notes. I really enjoy blending elements of Mexico and India into my cocktails, reflecting a fusion of cultures. I’m thoroughly enjoying every moment of my time here. My advice to bartenders is simple: Believe in yourself, work hard, and always push to improve. Every day is an opportunity to get better, and that mindset is key.