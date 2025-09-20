Fake cops, false cases: Man conned of Rs 1.38 crore in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 65-year-old private employee from the city was duped of Rs 1.38 crore after falling victim to a digital arrest fraud.

According to police, on September 11, the victim received a call from someone posing as a Telephone Department official, who then transferred the call to ‘Investigation Officer Madan Kumar.’

The caller claimed the victim’s Aadhaar number was misused and a criminal case was filed against him in Bangalore. The victim was asked to visit Gandhimagar police station, and when he mentioned his age and health issues, the caller arranged a video call.

During a call, a person posing as police officer Madan Kumar introduced another alleged CBI officer, Akash Chowdhary, who promised to assist the victim. They claimed that Sadakat Khan was arrested for human trafficking and job fraud, then threatened the victim with potential arrests under the National Security Act.

Over WhatsApp video calls, Chowdhary pressured the victim to transfer money, guaranteeing its return with interest after verification. Fearing for his family’s safety, the victim transferred Rs 1,38,43,952 on September 15 and 16. The fraudsters later provided fake documents, including an Enforcement Directorate receipt and a Supreme Court order.

Even till September 18, the victim continued receiving calls demanding an additional Rs 1.75 lakh. Suspecting foul play, he finally checked and realised he had been scanned.