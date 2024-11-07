Caught in a virtual web: The rise of 'digital arrest' scams in India

The phone rings.

A sharp, official voice crackles through the line: "We are calling from the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). Your name has surfaced in an investigation related to money laundering and human trafficking. As a result, you are being arrested. To avoid immediate detention, you will be placed under 'digital arrest' while we conduct an online review of your documents."

Your heart races. Panic sets in. You have no idea what to do next. Should you contact the police?

Before you can even think, the voice adds, "Do not inform anyone. This is a matter of national importance."

In an instant, your world spirals. You are under ‘digital arrest.’ But what does that even mean? What do you do?

Digital arrests in India

The term "digital arrest" refers to a growing scam in which cybercriminals impersonate law enforcement officials or government agencies, such as the state police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), or Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

In some cases, the fraudsters even pose as judges, attempting to give further credibility to their claims.

Since January 2024, over 92,334 instances of ‘digital arrest’ have been reported in India, marking a disturbing new chapter in the country’s cybercrime landscape.

Official data from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reveals that a staggering Rs 2,140 crore has been stolen from unsuspecting victims. This is an average loss of Rs 214 crore per month.

Given the scale of financial loss and the growing number of victims, one might wonder - is it even legally possible for someone to be placed under ‘digital arrest’? Well, the short answer is no.

Experts say that ‘digital arrest’ does not exist, not just in India, but anywhere in the world.

The scam typically starts with a phone call, where the victim is informed that they are under investigation after a consignment of drugs was intercepted at an airport.

Fraudsters often go to great lengths, setting up fake police stations and using fake documents to make their claims appear legitimate and urgent.

The scams have gotten so much prominence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, spoke about the cybercrime of ‘digital arrests,’ stating that it has affected all sections of society. The PM advised the citizens to "stop, think, and take action."

He said, "Beware of Digital Arrest frauds. No investigative agency will ever contact you by phone or video call for such an investigation."