Caught in a virtual web: The rise of 'digital arrest' scams in India

The phone rings.
A sharp, official voice crackles through the line: "We are calling from the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). Your name has surfaced in an investigation related to money laundering and human trafficking. As a result, you are being arrested. To avoid immediate detention, you will be placed under 'digital arrest' while we conduct an online review of your documents."
Your heart races. Panic sets in. You have no idea what to do next. Should you contact the police?
Before you can even think, the voice adds, "Do not inform anyone. This is a matter of national importance."
In an instant, your world spirals. You are under ‘digital arrest.’ But what does that even mean? What do you do?
Digital arrests in India
The term "digital arrest" refers to a growing scam in which cybercriminals impersonate law enforcement officials or government agencies, such as the state police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), or Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
In some cases, the fraudsters even pose as judges, attempting to give further credibility to their claims.
Since January 2024, over 92,334 instances of ‘digital arrest’ have been reported in India, marking a disturbing new chapter in the country’s cybercrime landscape.
Official data from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reveals that a staggering Rs 2,140 crore has been stolen from unsuspecting victims. This is an average loss of Rs 214 crore per month.
Given the scale of financial loss and the growing number of victims, one might wonder - is it even legally possible for someone to be placed under ‘digital arrest’? Well, the short answer is no.
Experts say that ‘digital arrest’ does not exist, not just in India, but anywhere in the world.
The scam typically starts with a phone call, where the victim is informed that they are under investigation after a consignment of drugs was intercepted at an airport.
Fraudsters often go to great lengths, setting up fake police stations and using fake documents to make their claims appear legitimate and urgent.
The scams have gotten so much prominence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, spoke about the cybercrime of ‘digital arrests,’ stating that it has affected all sections of society. The PM advised the citizens to "stop, think, and take action."
He said, "Beware of Digital Arrest frauds. No investigative agency will ever contact you by phone or video call for such an investigation."
The MHA and the CERT-IN, a cybersecurity agency under the Ministry of Information & Technology, have issued a series of advisories for people, urging them to report any suspected scams directly to the I4C through the emergency helpline, 1930.
These advisories also emphasise that prompt reporting increases the chances of recovering stolen funds and preventing further losses.
Modus operandi
The cyber criminals typically contact their targets via phone or email, posing as law enforcement officials. They use fear and intimidation to manipulate victims into transferring money by creating elaborate scenarios that suggest the victim is involved in illegal activity.
“They threaten you, saying that if you hang up, they will make sure you never get out of jail,” said Srinivas Kodali, an independent cybersecurity researcher.
The scam often starts with a couple of phone calls, followed by a video call, where the scammer appears as a police officer, judge or other official. They may even use images of real police officers, lawyers and judges taken from social media profiles to make their stories more believable.
Victims are then shown fake arrest warrants, legal notices or official-looking documents sent through email or messaging apps. The most common charges cited in these scams include money laundering, drug trafficking and cybercrime.
For example, the scammer might claim it's a “money laundering case” or “drugs addressed to you have been intercepted.”
In some cases, criminals fabricate evidence to make the accusations seem more credible.
In one such instance in the country, a 44-year-old techie was placed under ‘digital arrest’ in Hyderabad by cyber criminals in a fake money laundering case for nearly 30 hours.
The scammers may also try to emotionally manipulate the victims.
“It could happen in many ways. They might say, ‘We’ve arrested your son. If you want him released, you need to pay,’” explained Srinivas.
“If the father is not able to reach the child, he might believe that. You are scaring a parent about their child,” he added.
A report from the cyber wing of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) I4C reveals that several call centres based in countries such as Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand are linked to the ‘digital arrest scams.’
These call centres are often situated within Chinese-owned casinos in Cambodia, where issues of cyber slavery are also a significant concern, the report said.
While the core of these operations is based abroad, the report highlights that around 30 to 40 per cent of the fraudulent activities are traced back to India, where local call centres are also actively involved in perpetrating the scams.
Why do people fall for it?
The primary reason people get caught in these scams is the inherent fear many have of law enforcement agencies, particularly central agencies like the CBI, ED or NCB.
“It’s not just a cybercrime issue; it’s a broader problem,” Srinivas said.
“Nobody wants to be caught up in a police case. We know the courts don’t function properly and can be slow. People are just afraid,” he said.
Cybercriminals exploit this fear by impersonating law enforcement officers.
“They are scaring people by saying they are the police, which is what the police do. The people don’t know if this is real or a fraud; how does one tell them apart? It is very close to reality,” he added.
This fear increases when victims hear the names of powerful agencies like the ED or NCB, who are frequently featured in the news. Cybercriminals take advantage of the situation and manipulate the victims.
Experts also say that these scams are constantly evolving. If, for instance, a major income tax raid makes headlines, scammers may start posing as income tax officials, further making it difficult to distinguish fake from real.
Who are the targets?
The primary targets of these scams are often older individuals, particularly retirees with healthy bank balances, such as industrialists, senior bureaucrats and other prominent figures who also have a fear of central law enforcement agencies.
“These scams tend to affect the older generation and middle-class individuals the most,” said Srinivas.
It’s particularly difficult to educate the older generation, who may not be as familiar with modern cyber threats. So, what can be done to prevent these scams?
Prevention is better than cure
Experts say that the most effective way to protect people from falling victim to these scams is through broad-based education and awareness.
“Education is the foundation,” said Srinivas. “Scams are an unfortunate part of modern life, and they happen everywhere daily. The key to prevention is ensuring that people understand how these schemes work and how to spot them.”
He stressed that law enforcement agencies have a pivotal role in this effort. “When someone goes to the police to report a scam, the police must reassure them: ‘We will never threaten you. That’s not how the police operate.’ It’s vital that law enforcement actively educate the public about these types of fraud.”
If one feels they have fallen prey to such scams, they can dial 1930 to connect with the national cyber helpline or visit its portal. They can also inform the police about such a crime.
People can also follow the “CyberDost” channels/accounts on social media to remain informed about the different cybercrimes happening in the country.
Ultimately, prevention starts with awareness. People must understand that 'digital arrest' is a scam, and if they are truly under investigation, the investigating officials will follow proper legal procedures and not make intimidating phone calls or online threats.