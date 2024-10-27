Cybersecurity agency warns public of 'Digital Arrest', other online scams

NEW DELHI: The cybersecurity agency under the Ministry of Information Technology (IT), CERT-IN, issued an advisory to the general public on Sunday, outlining more than a dozen types of online scams being perpetrated by fraudsters in the country. Among these scams is a tactic called “digital arrest,” where scammers exploit people by stealing money and private data.

The advisory, a copy of which is with this newspaper, was issued on the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue in his monthly “Mann ki Baat” radio programme.

In its guidance, the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-IN) described “digital arrest” as a type of online scam involving fraudsters posing as officials from police or other investigative agencies. However, it clarified, “Government agencies do not use platforms like WhatsApp or Skype for official communication.” It recommended, “Verify their identity by directly contacting the relevant agency.”

Explaining further, the advisory detailed that in a “digital arrest” scam, victims receive a phone call, email, or message claiming that they are under investigation for illegal activities such as identity theft or money laundering. Fraudsters then threaten the victims with arrest or legal consequences unless immediate action is taken, often creating a sense of panic to disrupt rational thinking.

Under the guise of “clearing their name,” “assisting with the investigation,” or “refundable security deposit/escrow account,” victims are coerced into transferring large sums of money to specified bank accounts or UPI IDs.