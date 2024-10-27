Cybersecurity agency warns public of 'Digital Arrest', other online scams

NEW DELHI: The cybersecurity agency under the Ministry of Information Technology (IT), CERT-IN, issued an advisory to the general public on Sunday, outlining more than a dozen types of online scams being perpetrated by fraudsters in the country. Among these scams is a tactic called “digital arrest,” where scammers exploit people by stealing money and private data.
The advisory, a copy of which is with this newspaper, was issued on the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue in his monthly “Mann ki Baat” radio programme.
In its guidance, the Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-IN) described “digital arrest” as a type of online scam involving fraudsters posing as officials from police or other investigative agencies. However, it clarified, “Government agencies do not use platforms like WhatsApp or Skype for official communication.” It recommended, “Verify their identity by directly contacting the relevant agency.”
Explaining further, the advisory detailed that in a “digital arrest” scam, victims receive a phone call, email, or message claiming that they are under investigation for illegal activities such as identity theft or money laundering. Fraudsters then threaten the victims with arrest or legal consequences unless immediate action is taken, often creating a sense of panic to disrupt rational thinking.
Under the guise of “clearing their name,” “assisting with the investigation,” or “refundable security deposit/escrow account,” victims are coerced into transferring large sums of money to specified bank accounts or UPI IDs.
CERT-IN stressed the importance of resisting pressure tactics, noting, “Legitimate law-enforcement agencies will never pressure you into sending money immediately.” The agency suggested, “Take a moment to assess the situation calmly before responding. Avoid sharing personal information and never disclose sensitive personal or financial details over the phone or video calls, especially to unknown numbers.”
In its advisory, the cybersecurity agency emphasised the need for people to stay “vigilant and informed” to protect themselves from this “emerging cyber threat.”
Prime Minister Modi, addressing the issue of “digital arrest” in his “Mann ki Baat” radio programme, highlighted that the scam has impacted all sections of society. He urged the public to adopt the mantra of “stop, think and take action” when confronted with potential scams. The Prime Minister noted that investigative agencies are working with states to address the issue, adding that awareness is the most effective form of protection. He encouraged people to call the national cyber-security helpline number 1930 or report crimes at www.cybercrime.gov.in.
Additionally, CERT-IN’s advisory covered other common scams, including “phishing scams,” where scammers use emails or messages that appear to be from trusted organisations by mimicking their logos and branding; “lottery and prize scams,” where victims are informed they have won a large sum of money but must pay a processing fee or taxes to claim the prize, exploiting “hope and greed.”
“Emotional manipulation scams” occur on online dating and communication apps, where scammers build emotional connections with victims and then solicit money for emergencies, such as medical treatment, often requesting funds be sent via cryptocurrency.
The advisory also listed several other common scams, such as “job scams,” “tech support scams,” “investment scams,” “fake charity appeal scams,” “loan or card scams,” and “mistaken money-transfer scams.”
In “phone scams,” victims receive calls or messages from individuals posing as representatives from a telecom regulatory body, claiming there is an “issue” with their service and seeking one-time passwords (OTPs) or banking information for identity verification.
CERT-IN also highlighted “parcel scams,” which are similar to “digital arrest” tactics. In these scams, victims are falsely informed that a drugs-laden parcel in their name has been seized and that they face arrest or legal consequences unless they pay a fine.
The advisory calls on the public to exercise caution and remain informed, underscoring that such vigilance is essential for protection against these evolving cyber threats.