Scammers stole Rs 2,140 crore via digital arrests in last 10 months: MHA

NEW DELHI: In a report to the government, the cyber wing of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) I4C has said that scammers have already stolen around Rs 2,140 crore from victims of cyber arrests in India within the first 10 months of the current year, officials said on Friday.

Noting that on average over Rs 214 crore lost every month, the officials said, in its report, the I4C has found that the scammers impersonated as officials from top Indian agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Police, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to dupe people into transferring money to their overseas accounts.

It also mentioned that several call centres operating from countries like Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand are found to be linked to “digital arrest scams” and were the primary bases for these operations.

These scam call centres are often located in Chinese-owned casinos in Cambodia, where cyber slavery is also a matter of concern, the report said, adding that though the core of the operation lies abroad, around 30-40 per cent of these fraudulent activities are also traced back to India, where local centres are actively involved.