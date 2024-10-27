'No agency will contact you by phone': PM Modi warns of 'digital arrest' scams in Mann Ki Baat address

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke about the cyber crime of "digital arrests," noting that it has hit all sections of society and urging people to adopt the mantra of "stop, think, and take action" when faced with such a scam.

In his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said probe agencies are working with states to deal with the issue but added that awareness is essential in protecting oneself from this crime.

The prime minister played a representative video to show how such criminals pose as probe agency officials to prey on people's fear after gathering detailed information about their potential victims.

He said, "Beware of Digital Arrest frauds. No investigative agency will ever contact you by phone or video call for such an investigation."

Modi asked people to dial 1930 to connect with the national cyber helpline or connect with its portal and also inform police about such a crime.