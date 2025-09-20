Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation gyms lose muscle

HYDERABAD: The open gyms established by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in public parks to promote fitness are falling into disrepair, frustrating residents who once welcomed the initiative.

Over 275 open gyms have been installed across Hyderabad in recent years to encourage outdoor exercise, but equipment in many of them now are rusted, or broken, or missing.

In the popular Indira Park, for instance, two of the three open gyms are plagued by rust and missing components, while the gym near the Biodiversity Wing office remains well-maintained.

“At first, these gyms were a great idea. We used them regularly. But now, in our colony park, half the machines are neglected, some have even gathered rust. We’re scared to use them,” said Meet, a Tarnaka resident.