Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation gyms lose muscle

HYDERABAD: The open gyms established by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in public parks to promote fitness are falling into disrepair, frustrating residents who once welcomed the initiative.
Over 275 open gyms have been installed across Hyderabad in recent years to encourage outdoor exercise, but equipment in many of them now are rusted, or broken, or missing.
In the popular Indira Park, for instance, two of the three open gyms are plagued by rust and missing components, while the gym near the Biodiversity Wing office remains well-maintained.
“At first, these gyms were a great idea. We used them regularly. But now, in our colony park, half the machines are neglected, some have even gathered rust. We’re scared to use them,” said Meet, a Tarnaka resident.
Safety concerns are also mounting. “There are no instruction boards next to the equipment. Many people misuse them because they don’t know how to operate them properly, risking serious injuries. A simple guide beside each machine would help,” said Dinesh, a gym trainer in Paradise.
GHMC officials acknowledge the problem and claim action will be taken soon. “We are aware that some machines are damaged or rusted due to heavy use and weather exposure. We’ve started replacing broken parts and installing new equipment. We’re also exploring options to add instruction boards for safer usage,” a senior GHMC official told Express News Service.
Residents, however, remain skeptical, emphasising the need for consistent maintenance. “These gyms are meant for the public, especially those who can’t afford private facilities. Without regular upkeep, they’re useless. GHMC should conduct monthly inspections,” said K Suresh, a morning walker from Kukatpally.